It has come to our attention that an anonymous person went on the Dakotas UM Annual Conference website and changed an official document to contain alleged misinformation and divisive rhetoric. (Although we have made a request to Bishop Lanette Plambeck’s office to see the altered document, we have not yet seen it in its altered form. However, we were able to discuss the matter with her office and they walked us through the issues of concern.) No matter the motive, anonymously altering a document is deceptive and improper for a disciple of Jesus Christ. It goes without saying that Good News and the Wesleyan Covenant Association unequivocally condemn this kind of unethical activity. Both of our ministries have operated within the United Methodist Church over many years. There is no need for us to interfere with saomeone else’s website. Our opinions and viewpoints are well known and public knowledge. At the same time, we also condemn the precipitous leap by some to unsubstantiated insinuations of guilt in the service of raising funds and promoting a particular agenda for the church. Even within the context of deeply-held convictions, we encourage persons on all sides of the current debates within Methodism to treat one another with love and respect, honesty and integrity. How we treat one another as Christians is just as important as the substance of our disagreement and constitute our witness to a watching world.