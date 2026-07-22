Worship That Brings Christ into Focus: What Robert Webber Can Still Teach Evangelicals about the Meaning and Practice of Christian Worship

By Jonathan A. Powers

Most of us who wear eyeglasses do not think much about them until they stop helping us see. A prescription that once brought the world into focus can gradually become inadequate. The glasses may still look fine, and they may even be stylish, but if they no longer help us see clearly, they are not serving their purpose.

Christian worship works in much the same way. It is like a pair of glasses that brings Jesus Christ into focus. Through Scripture, prayer, song, preaching, sacrament, and the shared actions of God’s people, worship helps the Church see again who Christ is and what Christ has done. When worship becomes distorted by personal preference, cultural pressure, or a fixation on style, Christ can begin to blur at the center. We may still gather, we may still sing, and we may still call what we are doing worship, but we can lose sight of the One around whom Christian worship is ordered.

Few twentieth-century evangelical thinkers understood this danger more clearly than Robert E. Webber. Webber is often remembered as the father of the “ancient-future” worship movement and as an advocate of “blended” worship. Both descriptions are accurate, but neither fully captures the heart of his work. Webber was not primarily interested in making evangelical worship older, more formal, or more aesthetically interesting. Rather, his great concern was that worship proclaim Jesus Christ and invite the whole congregation to participate in his saving story.

Searching for Something More

Webber’s concern grew from his own worship journey. Born in 1933 to missionary parents, he spent his earliest years in the Belgian Congo. His childhood faith centered on evangelism, conversion, and the call to bring people to Christ. After his family returned to the United States, that same emphasis continued in the Baptist churches of his youth. Worship typically moved toward a decisive moment: the altar call, a conversion, a rededication, or a call to missionary service.

Webber never abandoned the evangelical conviction that people need a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Over time, however, he became uneasy with worship that seemed designed chiefly to produce a decision. He later recalled a revival service in which an evangelist extended the invitation through emotional appeals, threats, and repeated verses of “Just as I Am.” When no one responded, the evangelist angrily declared that the opportunity was over. For Webber, the moment exposed the danger of confusing the work of the Holy Spirit with human manipulation.

He then encountered another model of evangelical worship, one centered on education. In this approach, the sermon became the “main dish” of the service. Worship was organized around explaining biblical truth and giving the congregation something intellectually substantial. Webber valued faithful preaching, but he eventually found this model inadequate too. Christianity could become a system to explain and defend rather than a life with God to enter and embody. In his own words, the story had become lost to him.

The turning point came in 1972, when Webber attended an Easter Vigil at a Roman Catholic church in Wheaton, Illinois. He entered a darkened sanctuary, joined a candlelit procession, listened as the great story of salvation unfolded through Scripture, witnessed baptisms, and shared in the celebration of the Eucharist. For the first time, he did not experience the resurrection merely as a doctrine to affirm. Through the words and actions of worship, he felt drawn into the movement from darkness to light, from death to life.

That service did not make Webber less evangelical. It helped him imagine a fuller evangelical worship, one that joined biblical proclamation and personal encounter with the historic practices of the Church.

More Than “Traditional” and “Contemporary”

Webber began studying the worship of the early Christians, especially the first several centuries of the Church. He found patterns that had endured across time: the reading and proclamation of Scripture, prayer, baptism, the Lord’s Supper, the Christian year, creedal confession, and the active participation of the gathered community. He became convinced that these practices could renew evangelical worship, not because everything old is automatically good, but because the historic practices of the Church have repeatedly helped Christians proclaim and inhabit the gospel.

This conviction eventually led Webber to speak of “ancient-future” worship, a phrase that is sometimes misunderstood. For Webber, ancient-future worship was not an attempt to recreate a service from the fourth century, nor was it a nostalgic retreat from the contemporary world. Instead, Webber wanted churches to retrieve the wisdom of the past and embody it faithfully in the present. The historic content of Christian worship could take fresh cultural forms, so long as those forms served the gospel and encouraged the congregation’s participation.

That is also what Webber meant by “blended” worship. He was not proposing a service in which the congregation sings two hymns for one generation and two praise choruses for another. Webber’s blend went much deeper than musical selection. He hoped to bring together the theological depth and sacramental awareness of liturgical renewal with the immediacy, participation, and expectancy found in Pentecostal and charismatic worship. Style mattered, but it remained a servant of something greater.

For Webber, the real question was never simply, “Should worship be traditional or contemporary?” The better questions were: Does this worship proclaim the saving work of God in Jesus Christ? Does it engage the whole congregation? Does it connect us to the Church across time and space? Does it form us to live as Christ’s people in the world?

Liturgical Recapitulation

The heart of the practical worship theology Webber developed and promulgated throughout his career can best be described as a “liturgical recapitulation.” While the language sounds technical, the idea is straightforward. To recapitulate is to gather something up and bring it back to its proper center. Webber believed evangelical worship needed to be gathered up again around the person and work of Jesus Christ.

This was grounded in Webber’s understanding of Christus Victor: Christ has entered the brokenness of creation, defeated sin and death through his cross and resurrection, and begun the renewal of all things. The gospel, therefore, is more than a private assurance that my soul will go to heaven. It is the announcement that Jesus Christ is Lord and that, through him, God is restoring his creation.

For Webber, worship tells this story again and again. Yet it does more than convey information about past events. The Church remembers Christ’s saving work in ways that invite us to participate in it. In baptism, we are joined to Christ’s death and resurrection. At the Eucharist we give thanks for his victory and share in the life he gives. Through the Christian year, we inhabit the great movements of his story, from expectation and incarnation, to cross, resurrection, ascension, and the gift of the Spirit. Through Scripture, sermon, prayer, song, and creed, we learn to see the world through the gospel.

Webber’s liturgical recapitulation approach can be summarized through four inter-related convictions:

First, worship should be historically rooted. The Church does not begin with us, and faithful worship does not need to be invented from scratch each week. The historic Church offers a treasury of practices that can anchor us when cultural fashions change.

Second, worship should possess a narrative quality. Every element should serve the story of God’s saving work, which reaches its center in Jesus Christ. Worship is not primarily the story of our feelings, needs, or aspirations. It is God’s story, into which our lives are graciously gathered.

Third, worship requires participatory engagement. The congregation is not an audience watching religious professionals perform. The people pray, sing, listen, confess, respond, come to the Eucharist, and are sent into the world. Worship is the work of the whole people of God.

Fourth, worship should nurture a genuinely evangelical experience. Webber did not want to eliminate personal encounter or emotion from worship; he wanted to reorient experience toward the living Christ. The goal is not to manufacture a certain feeling or experience but to encounter Christ through the gospel and be transformed by his grace.

These four convictions belong together. Historic practices without the story of Christ can become empty ritual. Narrative without participation can remain abstract information. Participation without theological depth can become activity for its own sake. Experience without roots can be governed by whatever feels powerful in the moment. Webber sought a worship in which history, story, participation, and experience converge around Jesus.

Webber’s Continuing Challenge

Webber’s work was not without limitations. His historical retrieval could be selective, and his account of early Christian worship sometimes suggested more uniformity than the historical evidence supports. His work also needs to be expanded through fuller engagement with the Holy Spirit and with the worship of global and minority Christian communities. In addition, an emphasis on Christ’s victory should never cause the Church to hurry past the suffering and sacrifice of the cross. The risen Christ is the crucified Christ.

Nevertheless, Webber’s central challenge remains urgent. Evangelical worship is still tempted to organize itself around the consumer, the platform, the personality, the impressive sermon, the musical brand, or the felt needs of the moment. Churches still divide over style while giving too little attention to the theological content and formative power of their worship. We can become so concerned with whether people enjoyed the service that we fail to ask whether they encountered the gospel.

Webber gives us a better question: Does our worship bring Jesus Christ into focus?

If it does, people will see more than a satisfying religious event. They will see the One who became flesh, bore the cross, conquered the grave, ascended in glory, and will come again to make all things new. They will not merely hear Christ’s story; they will find themselves within it. They will be gathered as his Body, nourished by his grace, and sent to join his mission in the world.

Ultimately, Webber’s ultimate goal was not simply to help churches plan better worship services. Instead, he wanted to help the Church form better worshipers, people whose lives proclaim the victory of Jesus Christ long after the final song has ended.