Supporting Maui Relief

We know that Methodists of all stripes are generous people when there is a tremendous need. If you have been watching the news over the last few weeks regarding the tragic and heartbreaking fires in Lahaina town on Maui and are looking for ways to contribute to faith-based ministries, please consider one of these three avenues.

1. Samaritan’s Purse. You can contribute HERE. You can read about Samaritan’s Purse’s ministry on Maui HERE.

2. The Lahaina United Methodist Church. Sadly, the historic sanctuary of Lahaina United Methodist Church was destroyed in the fire. Contributions can be made directly to the congregation HERE. The congregation can receive checks sent to LUMC, 142 Baker St., Lahaina, HI 96761, payable to Lahaina United Methodist Church. Written checks can be made payable to “HUMU” with the memo as “Lahaina UMC Donation” and mailed to the Hawai`i District Office, 20 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813. Individuals can also contribute through the Lahaina Relief Fund at calpacumc.org/donate.

You can read Sam Hodges’ UM News article “United Methodist connection at work for Maui” HERE.

3. The Salvation Army. Reliable and beloved, the Salvation Army provides food, emotional and spiritual care to survivors of the Maui wildfires. It uses 100% of all donations designated “disaster relief” to support disaster operations.Contributions can be made HERE.

Photo by Steve Beard. (Lahaina was the royal capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii from 1820 to 1845.)