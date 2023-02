The death toll for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria now exceeds 11,600. We rejoice for every man, woman, and child who is rescued from the rubble. We mourn for the families that have lost loved ones.

Lord, have mercy.

If you want to help, there are several agencies at work.

Image of the Virgin Mary in the rubble of the Cathedral of Alexandria in Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. | Credit: Facebook, Antuan Ilgit SJ (Catholic News Agency)