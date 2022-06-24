Methodism’s Division Six-Part Video Series

Hosted by the Rev. Rob Renfroe
- The United Methodist Church is Divided and Dividing – the theological and spiritual issues surrounding the division within the denomination.
- Our Differences Regarding the Bible – how divergent views about the Bible creates division within The United Methodist Church.
- Our Differences Regarding Jesus – how differing views about Jesus creates division within the United Methodist Church.
- Our Differences Regarding Sexuality – how United Methodism’s departure from traditional views on marriage and sexuality has created division within The United Methodist Church.
- Why It’s Time for Traditionalists to Leave The United Methodist Church.
- Where Should we Go? The Rev. Rob Renfroe makes the case for moving from the United Methodist Church to the Global Methodist Church.
