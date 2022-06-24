Methodism’s Division Six-Part Video Series

Jun 24, 2022

Hosted by the Rev. Rob Renfroe

  1. The United Methodist Church is Divided and Dividing – the theological and spiritual issues surrounding the division within the denomination.
  2. Our Differences Regarding the Bible – how divergent views about the Bible creates division within The United Methodist Church.
  3. Our Differences Regarding Jesus – how differing views about Jesus creates division within the United Methodist Church.
  4. Our Differences Regarding Sexuality – how United Methodism’s departure from traditional views on marriage and sexuality has created division within The United Methodist Church.
  5. Why It’s Time for Traditionalists to Leave The United Methodist Church.
  6. Where Should we Go? The Rev. Rob Renfroe makes the case for moving from the United Methodist Church to the Global Methodist Church.

