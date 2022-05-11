Lloyd Lunceford Church Trust Law Webinar

Do United Methodist congregations own their buildings?

What is a trust?

Can the United Methodist trust be revoked?

Is there a legal process for disaffiliating from the UM Church separate from what is in the Book of Discipline?

When might it make sense to use the legal process, rather than the Discipline’s process?

When might a local church need an attorney, and when might it not need one?

What legal steps should a local church take to prepare for disaffiliation?

During this confusing time in The United Methodist Church, it is important to have clear, factual answers to the many questions surrounding disaffiliation. Good News sponsored a Webinar to help answer these and other questions and provide helpful information. Understanding church trust law can help your church discern when it is appropriate to use an attorney and when it is not needed.

The presenter was Lloyd Lunceford, Esq. of the firm Taylor Porter in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has practiced law since 1984, with emphases in higher education, mass communications, commercial litigation, and church property laws. He served for many years on the board of the Presbyterian Lay Committee, the Presbyterian equivalent of Good News. He was involved in many church property cases during the separation of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area. You can read more about him at https://www.taylorporter.com/our-attorneys/lloyd-j-lunceford.

His email is lloyd.lunceford@taylorporter.com.