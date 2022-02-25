Rob Renfroe Set to Open More Than Conquerors, the WCA’s Sixth Global Gathering

The Wesleyan Covenant Association is pleased to announce that the Rev. Rob Renfroe, President of Good News Magazine, will address its Sixth Global Gathering – More Than Conquerors – in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

“Rob has been at the center of so much that has happened among theologically conservative United Methodists over the past 20 years,” said the Rev. Keith Boyette, President of the WCA. “He tirelessly worked across theological lines for ways to resolve disputes in the UM Church that were fair for all concerned. And when it became apparent that the denomination could not hold together, he has faithfully championed plans that would allow local churches to separate in an orderly and amicable manner.”

Renfroe, the Lead Pastor at The Woodlands Methodist Church’s Loft Campus (The Woodlands, Texas), is a graduate of Rice University (Houston, Texas) and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary (Hamilton, Massachusetts). He is widely regarded as one of the best preachers in the denomination and is often invited to speak at gatherings of theologically conservative clergy and laity. He writes regularly for Good News Magazine, and he has authored several books, most recently, Unfailing: Standing Strong on God’s Promises in the Uncertainties of Life.

“Rob is among the best treasures of this renewal movement. Deeply faithful, courageous, loyal to the call, he is a solid leader and a fruitful witness. When he shares, we all know it is coming from a place of deep knowing,” said the Rev. Dr. Carolyn Moore, Chairwoman of the WCA’s Global Council and Lead Pastor at Mosaic Church in Evans, Georgia. “His inspired and creative leadership, and his wisdom and wit have blessed our movement from its inception.”

Taking as his text some of the greatest verses from Romans, chapter eight, Renfroe will focus on Paul’s claim that we are only more than conquerors because of God’s love and grace made manifest in Christ Jesus our Lord.

“I can think of no better speaker to begin our day in Indianapolis this year,” said Boyette, “It is no exaggeration to say Rob was instrumental in the founding and launch of the Wesleyan Covenant Association, so it’s fitting to have him address us in these days filled with uncertainty and hope.”

The Sixth Global Gathering will be held at Kingsway Christian Church with seating for 1,260 people. People wanting to attend the gathering at the host site should register as soon as possible. In addition to the host site there will be numerous simulcast sites across the United States where people can also participate in the WCA’s Sixth Global Gathering.

To learn much more about the gathering and to register to attend, visit More Than Conquerors online.