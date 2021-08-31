Mt. Bethel UM Church and North Georgia Conference Remain at an Impasse

By

Statement from Mt. Bethel UM Church, Marietta, Georgia:

The Mt. Bethel members authorized by the church’s Administrative Council to mediate, along with legal counsel, met [August 28, 2021] in good faith with legal representatives of the North Georgia Annual Conference (NGAC) in a professionally mediated session.

The representatives of Mt. Bethel were there endeavoring to arrive at a compromise that would result in a resolution to the current dispute between Mt. Bethel and the NGAC.

The mediation was not successful and an impasse was declared by the Trustees of the NGAC. However, we remain committed to finding a solution outside of the legal system.

Statement from North Georgia Annual Conference:

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, The Trustees of the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church, Inc. and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Inc. took part in a day-long mediation searching for ways to resolve ongoing issues.

A good faith effort was made by all parties, but an agreement could not be reached. Conference leaders are now discerning next steps.

“The representatives of the Conference entered this process open and willing to fully participate in mediation as a way to resolve this matter,” said Julie Childs, chair of the Conference Board of Trustees. “We remain committed to reaching a resolution that honors the mission of The United Methodist Church and our responsibilities as leaders.”