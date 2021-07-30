|
Navigating the Wilderness
July 30, 2021 By Good News 7 Comments
Filed Under: In the News, Perspective E-Newsletter
Speak Your Mind Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Copyright © 2021 · GOOD NEWS. · All Rights Reserved.
P.O. Box 132076 | The Woodlands, TX
77393-2076
832-813-8327
Comments
Reading in this presentation the words: “Add to that situation places places where traditionalists are berated, ostracized, or even outright persecuted in our own church!”; should give pause to everyone. Some of the words I have read by ‘traditionalists’ in response to various articles have been angry, mean-spirited, threatening and often very judgmental. In other words, it seems to go both ways!
Continuing further into the writing the words; “Designed to be a several-month experience of preparation, their wilderness experience turned into 40 years of waiting and wandering. (At least so far, our wilderness experience is only supposed to last 2-1/2 years!)” puts in place another respite from the rhetoric. The United Methodist Church has been in existence for 53 years and a great many of those years have seen efforts to undermine, sabotage, and damage the denomination. Contrary to the impression attempted in the writing; the work of attempted destruction is not new. There is plenty of accountability and blame to go around. No one or group is innocent and trying to claim a ‘holier-then-thou’ high ground is almost ludicrous.
Truly, we are all ‘Navigating the wilderness’ and as the finger of blame is pointed at ‘the other people’; may we all look at our hand and see that the rest of the fingers are pointing back at each of us.
In these 53 years, traditionalists have been on defense trying to block the agenda of the liberals on offense — and were legislatively successful at each General Conference through the special one to “end our conflict” in 2019. Did liberals accept the decisions of all these General Conference since 1972, especially the special one in 2019? Well, we all know the answer to that.
The creeping and growing liberal hierarchy of the UMC essentially committed a slow motion coup over these 53 years and took over the church on their own terms, cherry picking the Book of Discipline where convenient, and defying it where not. So, if there is anything at all to our polity and the decisions of General Conference, then there’s only ONE OBVIOUS SIDE that has brought us to this schism and pending separation, not two.
Terrific article and advice.
Well one side is lighting the forest on fire and the other side is just wondering around. It is a lose lose situation. One side believes the other side will honor the protocol and the other side laughs at and continues to try and dismantle their foes. When you see one side fighting and your side looking around, there is reason to be angry. When this all ends, one side will take the vast majority of the UMC, and the others will stay at home or never go to The Global Methodist Church. Don’t complain about the outcome when you did nothing to prevent the fire. All we asked was you to use water.
Wil –
How else would you describe the actions of some of our bishops other than persecution? I don’t see traditionalist bishops doing anything of the sort to their progressive congregations. Gotta pay attention!!!
Two sets of rules ?
I can understand why people might be wanting to assign some blame. It is easy to see why there is some frustration and anger out there. A lot of effort was put into passing the Traditionalist Plan at GC 2019. Conservative members across the country cheered the result only to have the rug pulled out from underneath them when told the new plan was to walk away because the progressives would not comply. Something we all knew BTW. Saying that the accountability piece was not passed and we have to leave simply sounds like a hollow excuse.
We are where we are and blaming people for past mistakes is kind of pointless. We need to move forward from where we are now. I understand that but that does not mean we should not reflect a bit on how we got here. One question worth exploring is “Knowing what I know now what would I have done differently ten years ago?” I hope that all of our prominent traditionalist UMC leaders reflect on that. Not to asses blame but to avoid repeating past mistakes. The biggest mistake IMO is that we keep trying to make deals with oath breakers. Even if a strong accountability measure was in place there is little doubt that the progressives would find loopholes or simply ignore the new rules. That is how they operate.
So why are we still trying to work within the system and pass a protocol at some yet to be determined GC? GC 2022 has yet to be scheduled as far as I know. And probably will not be because of the delta variant or the delta plus or the lambda or gamma variants. There will always be another variant. Knowing full well that our bishops can’t be trusted, if the protocol is passed, they will simply stonewall and persecute traditionalist churches that try and exit. Relying on our Methodist polity to resolve an issue that results from people who refuse to abide by the rules is insanity. It is clear that our bishops are going to use their office to suppress any talk of exiting and will drag this out while liquidating assets across the country. And yet we are told to be patient and believe that the protocol will solve all our problems someday. By the time that day arrives there will be no traditionalist churches remaining.
It is time to throw away the rules away and play hardball. Encourage churches to leave now! If dozens of churches in each conference file papers to separate from their conferences there is no way the bishops could stop them. They would be forced to negotiate buyouts or face millions in legal fees.
Do not repeat past mistakes and put any trust at all in our current UMC system or with the people you are negotiating with.