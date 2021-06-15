When boxing and the Bible work together to beat the pandemic

By

Boxing has always been a sport of fight, grit, and hard-work. The Bible is a book of encouragement and wisdom. Both elements work together in a positive way at the Rock Ministries in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“As COVID-19 recedes in much of the country, volunteer street chaplains in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia are bearing witness to an unprecedented trio of deadly epidemics still raging in one of America’s poorest communities,” reports ABC journalist Devin Dwyer.“It’s only through the grace of God can things change. And that’s what the chaplain are doing here. We’re spiritual first responders,” Kevin Bernard, a retired police officer and director of the Chaplin program at Rock Ministries, told Dwyer.

The Rock Ministries uses boxing to reach at-risk kids. The ministry serves young adults in poverty, to help prevent them from falling into addiction and gun violence in Philadelphia.

The founder of the Rock Ministries is 62 year-old Buddy Osborn.

“Everyone in the hood can fight, but boxing is a great way to teach kids discipline,” said Osborn .

The Rock Ministries was developed in Philadelphia by Osborn after converting to Christianity in 1995 following years in federal prison for a racketeering conviction.