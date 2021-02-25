Regular General Conference postponed; Bishops call Special Session

By

Meeting on February 20, the Commission on the General Conference made a decision to further postpone the 2020 General Conference until August 29 – September 6, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minn. as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the safety of mass gatherings and travel. The Commission concluded that mandate was not achievable by means of either an in-person meeting in 2021 or a virtual meeting.

In response to the further postponement of the 2020 General Conference, the Council of Bishops (COB) is calling a Special Session of the General Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) to be convened online on May 8, 2021.

According to a press release, “The purpose of the 2021 Special Session of the General Conference will be limited to gaining a quorum in order to suspend the rules for the sole purpose of allowing the use of paper ballots to act upon 12 pieces of legislation that would enable the church to effectively continue its work until the postponed 2020 General Conference is held in 2022.”

The Protocol of Reconciliation and Separation is not one of the 12 items listed by the bishops.

Further analysis and perspective will be forthcoming from Good News and other renewal groups in the coming days.

The press release from the Council of Bishops can be read HERE.

The announcement from the Commission on the General Conference can be read HERE.