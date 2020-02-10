Advocacy Groups From Across the Church Endorse the Protocol

The governing boards of advocacy groups who often are referred to as traditionalist, centrist, or progressive today announced their endorsement and support of the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation. The following organizations join in this announcement:
The Confessing Movement within The United Methodist Church
Good News
Mainstream UMC
Reconciling Ministries Network
Uniting Methodists
UMC Next
Wesleyan Covenant Association
For additional information, contact Keith Boyette (540-538-3202) or any of the leaders of the enumerated groups.
