Advocacy Groups From Across the Church Endorse the Protocol

February 10, 2020

Members of a diverse group of bishops and other United Methodist leaders gather for a group photo in Washington after reaching agreement on a proposal that would maintain The United Methodist Church but allow traditionalist congregations to separate into a new denomination. Photo courtesy of the Mediation Team.

The governing boards of advocacy groups who often are referred to as traditionalist, centrist, or progressive today announced their endorsement and support of the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation. The following organizations join in this announcement:

The Confessing Movement within The United Methodist Church

Good News

Mainstream UMC

Reconciling Ministries Network

Uniting Methodists

UMC Next

Wesleyan Covenant Association

For additional information, contact Keith Boyette (540-538-3202) or any of the leaders of the enumerated groups.

