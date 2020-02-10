Advocacy Groups From Across the Church Endorse the Protocol

By

The governing boards of advocacy groups who often are referred to as traditionalist, centrist, or progressive today announced their endorsement and support of the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation. The following organizations join in this announcement:

The Confessing Movement within The United Methodist Church

Good News

Mainstream UMC

Reconciling Ministries Network

Uniting Methodists

UMC Next

Wesleyan Covenant Association

For additional information, contact Keith Boyette (540-538-3202) or any of the leaders of the enumerated groups.