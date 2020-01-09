Why I Support the Separation Proposal

By Rob Renfroe –
Responses to the proposed plan for separation could hardly be more divergent. Some are shouting “hallelujah” and others are feeling dismissed, even sold out.
There are several components of the plan that I do not like. In particular, I don’t like the perception it creates. When I was first told about it, I said, “It looks like we’re being paid off to walk away.” It doesn’t look like a separation or two new denominations being birthed. It looks like traditionalists lost, and now we’re leaving.
Having said that, I am in favor of the proposal. Let me tell you why I and most traditionalist leaders favor its passage.
First, I ask myself what’s our goal? What has been our goal, for at least the past 20 years?
For me, it was never about winning or taking over the UM Church. It has been to create a vibrant evangelical Wesleyan church that is fully focused on mission and ministry — a church that is not mired in a dysfunctional and divisive struggle over sexuality.
For me the goal has never been about keeping a name — a name that in many parts of the country is a negative because it has become connected with progressive theology and non-biblical practices.
And it has not been about getting our fair share of the assets. I want that. We deserve that. But that wasn’t the goal. I was not desirous of continuing this ugly, destructive battle so we could receive additional funds. As a matter of fact, in the Yambasu negotiations that brought about the protocol, our (traditionalists’) primary concern was about funding for the Central Conferences, not ourselves.
Most of the leaders in the evangelical renewal groups have long ago accepted that we need separation. We worked for that to be the result coming out of GC 2016 and 2019. However, when we realized separation was off the table, the only option was an enhanced traditional plan — but that was not our first option mainly because we knew it would not solve anything.
Liberal areas of the church would ignore it, progressive bishops would not enforce it, and we would remain where we were before the Traditional Plan was passed. This is exactly what has happened.
Then, new elections were held for GC 2020 delegates. And we suffered real losses. Plus, we continued to hear that some of the African bishops were willing to adopt a regional conference plan that would allow the UM Church in the United States to have its own Book of Discipline and its own sexual ethics.
So, even though we “won” in 2019, there was no guarantee we would win in 2020. And even if we did, it would not really change anything.
Looking at who was elected as jurisdictional delegates, it is unlikely that we will elect a single bishop who would be committed to the full enforcement of the Discipline. And our church structure and constitution have made it nearly impossible to remove a bishop who refuses to enforce the Discipline.
So, the question is: After 47 years, how much longer do we continue to fight the same battle with the same results — good legislation that doesn’t change the reality of the church? How many more years should we spend precious financial, emotional, and spiritual resources on this same issue?
The decision was made that what was most important was allowing churches and annual conferences (where traditionalists are in the majority) to step into a vibrant Wesleyan connection with all their properties and with no payments required to the UM Church or to their annual conferences.
In other words, it was time to move forward in a positive way for the sake of mission and witness.
In all honesty, I fully understand those who are upset about the use of the denomination’s name. I realize the name is important to many, but others view our brand as having been so tarnished that keeping it is not a long-term benefit.
I understand people who say, “The progressives and centrists want to change the UM Church — they should leave, not those of us who want to be who we have always been.” I get it when people say, “GC 2019 was called to resolve this matter and it did. Traditionalists won. Those who want to change the Book of Discipline should leave, not us.” People who say those things are right. That’s the way it should be.
But, these were political negotiations. And in politics, the question is not what should be but what can be. And this is about as good a “can be” as I can imagine.
This move into the future will be difficult for many of our congregations. I am deeply sorry about that. This is where many of our bishops have brought us. There will be pain for many of our churches and annual conferences. I wish I could change that, but this is where we are. What we can do is listen to everyone, acknowledge their very real concerns, and resource them in every way to make this transition less painful than it might be.
I hope people can focus on the positives. Churches will be free to join a new evangelical Wesleyan movement. They will have lower apportionments. They will have more say in who their pastor is. And we will be done with this battle.
One last thought: When we countered those who would move the UM Church away from the Scriptures, it was easy to be unified. But now we are going to create something new. The process will be painful for some and messy for most of us. And we will have real differences about how the new church is to be structured. But we must stay together. There’s something bigger than whether the new church will have bishops, and if so what their tenure will be, what the new name will be, or even agreeing on all the ins and outs of ordination.
We are being given the privilege and the responsibility of beginning a new denomination — one that we will share with people like you, one that will be committed to the Scriptures as God’s word and to Jesus Christ as Lord of all, one that will be led by men and women, black, white, Hispanic, Asian — whom we admire and respect.
This is a future we can look forward to. Let’s go there together.
Rob Renfroe is a United Methodist clergyperson and the president and publisher of Good News.
This article is very good, and the point made, “What is our goal,” is the main point. There is one concern with this article, though: Rev. Renfroe treats the Protocol add if it were a done deal. Nothing will be final until May 15, the last day of the coming General Conference. We absolutely should make plans for the potential of building a new denomination, but remain prepared for other things to happen, such as enough African & Philippino delegates refusing to split that we come back to the Traditional Plan and are forced to go through with many trials; or, the worst possible outcome, nothing of substance passes. More likely than not, I believe, a modified form of this position will pass, but what modifications are made can change everything.
Rob… I have been waiting to see your response… and it is the best one so far. Thank you!
Thanks, Rob, for clearly explaining the rationale which lies behind this proposal AND thanks for the realistic appraisal of the challenges that will face the new Wesleyan entity. I believe both parts are critical.
Dear Rob,
I know you have had much more time to come to terms with the separation than I or many lay people have, but I feel that the Traditionalists should not capitulate to the Progressives. What is happening within the United Methodist Church is much the same as the struggle within the different factions of our country. Progressives are trying to control all areas of our lives by chipping away at our Constitution. I do not want to cede my beliefs and values to Progressives in either the UMC or the USA.
I hope the door has not been shut on other options.
Sincerely,
Brenda Ellis
Kilgore, TX
“They will have more say in who their pastor is.”
This is a big issue for me. Over the last 30 years, I’ve seen pastors promoted for political and personal agenda reasons rather than their Biblical knowledge and devotion. For instance, we had a DS who was only 4 years post ordination with only 2 years in the pulpit as head pastor.
The top down control in the Methodist church is a big factor in how we got to where we are today. If the church was more driven by the more moderate to conservative majority of members, bottom up, most of the “leaders” in our church would not be leaders.
Excellent analysis, Rob. Many of us who have engaged this battle–and even been forced to leave our churches–will continue to lament what could have been. But what will be can be much better. My hope and prayer is that this process can be expedited quickly.
Brother Renfroe: As one who has worked in the ministerial trenches for 44 years, I could not agree more. I have never pastored a church that did not show significant growth. The current church in which I serve was built from the ground up with just twelve people armed with nothing more than their faith and their prayers. Over the years we grew exponentially with more than our share of adult Professions of Faith, an increasing rarity in Methodism.
But of late, especially this last year, new visitors have trailed off to a faint trickle. Frankly, I do not blame them. Why would any Bible believing, evangelical Christian join a denomination in such tragic and seemingly endless turmoil when there are equally fine and wonderful alternative opportunities for worship right down the road?
The current LBGTQ debate is just one of many I have had to explain with sad regularity. Hardly a month goes by that I do not have to explain that some statement issued from a board or agency is not the official Methodist position. Gun Control, abortion, left wing political pronouncements, Wespath’s refusal to invest in defense stocks, issues pertaining to lack of support of the police, and the recent challenging of ICE over immigration enforcement are just a few topics that people have repeatedly become frustrated over.
Due to the above, the title of UMC can become like an albatross hanging around the neck of the evangelist. Rather than it being an initial draw to get folks in the door, it is something that now must be “contextualized” (to use a favorite term of so called progressive Christians). And more an more the corporate church tends to see the local church as merely a fundraising body for what they consider the more crucial ministries of those same boards which issue such elitist statements. It should rather be the the boards and agencies exist as an extension of the local church. But for many leaders, as institutionalism increases, the relative importance of the local church decreases in direct proportion. Increasingly it becomes our job to at once both “pay up and shut up”. The amount of funds dedicated directly to evangelism has over the last few decades steadily decreased while amounts for everything else including every “cause of the day” have increased.
A new Wesleyan, Bible centered denomination, whatever it calls itself will I firmly believe, be much better positioned to fulfill the Great Commission. It has been my experience after a lifetime of ministry, that pastors with a successful track record of evangelism, grew their flocks in spite rather than because of the UMC title and its related institutions. And should separation actually happen, we will all have so much more for a new beginning than either Wesley, Coke or Asbury ever had. Remember, Abraham was told without compromise to; “Leave the land or your fathers.” As his descendants aren’t we glad he did? I firmly agree, “It is time to move on”.
UM News by Sam Hodges — from the article praising the negotiator of the Protocol Plan contained this statement: “arrived at a plan that would let traditionalist-minded United Methodist churches separate to form a new denomination, keeping their properties and getting $25 million in United Methodist funds.” Most all statements regarding this Protocol Separation Plan are following that same line, even highlighting and emphasizing who is leaving.
Rob, this is the very narrative and “ATTITUDE” that ruffles feathers and causes the pushback from traditionalists, as you well know. I’m sure you’re hearing it all. I am ruffled by this “attitude” and description, even if the description is technically accurate —- but know for the long range that we must separate for all the obvious reasons. How to get a message out there framing this an amiable, respectful, and equal SEPARATION is most difficult and, I believe, will be a significant challenge for the Renewal and Reform Coalition —- specifically the Wesleyan Covenant Association. I strongly, strongly suspect that the liberals will go out of their way to leverage the current name of the church – The United Methodist Church — to paint themselves as the preservers of the church and champions of the historic Methodist Church. That CANNOT be allowed!!
I am sorry I disagree with this take on the negotiated plan. Progressives, a majority of church leadership in the U. S., are getting their way, as majorities do. Traditionalists capitulated. If there is not a well thought out new Wesleyan Church presented soon, I will be joining the irretrievably dissatisfied and will have to consider leaving the Wesleyan tradition.
Excellent article that speaks directly to where the UMC is and the best option to move forward. Pray for the success and flourishing of both denominations moving forward. There is disagreement, but no villain in this, so hope and joy should replace bitterness now. Thanks for the article!
This is what I’ve been waiting for. I appreciate an opinion from one who has been neck-deep, and sometimes entirely immersed, in this battle. I appreciate this measured article and greatly respect the author, Rob Renfroe. I can only imagine how difficult this entire process has been, especially the end of this last leg.
I was disappointed, well okay, I was enraged when I first read the news, However, toward the 4th, 5th, maybe 10th or so time another article was published, yeah, well, I was still pretty much enraged. But this is what I have been waiting for. I appreciate the wisdom of restraint to delay your response.
Personally, winning is my favorite, and accepting what looks like defeat is not what I want. I do not know what my congregation will decide, as their discipleship has been such that it could go either way. In itself, the practices of which have rendered unsure discipleship is reason enough to step away from the locked heads and begin a reformed denomination.. Ironically, this decision is indeed most-in-line with the character of John Wesley.
Love the positive message and forward looking thought process! I do not feel defeated, but feel set free to be part of a new thing shaped by the authority of scripture. Now is not the time for us who identify as conservative, orthodox, traditional and evangelical to squabble among ourselves. It is time to rejoice in the “privilege and responsibility” God has given to us.
In boxing, to toe-the-line means literally to stand on a line ready to fight another round. To throw in the towel means literally to throw in a towel signifying you are beaten and will not fight another round.
After winning 13 rounds on this issue (knocking the opponent down in the last one) you want to throw in the towel now?
Dear Rob
Things have come too far. And many of us are tired to hear always the same music “LGBTQ” LGBTQ LGBTQ.
About new name for I am sure God will enlight men and women BIBLICAL and Evangelically sounded. Like how UMC became a brand, likewise the new church that will be evangelical, Biblical and accountable surely will preach Christ…
I too am very disappointed by this latest proposal. As it was pointed out Traditional, Orthodox Methodists have won every vote since the 70’s. However, with each win our Bishops have decided to disregard the General Conferences. I have lost all respect for our leadership. Are they even Christian any longer? Now we Traditionalists are being asked to leave under the cloud of being disruptors. This is a hard pill to swallow. I recently read an article on the Gospel Coalition webpage that points out there comes a time to stop arguing and to walk away from difficult and fractious people and leave them in their error. This may be that time. My personal concern is I do not see a Wesleyan Church forming in my location here on Long Island and that means I will have no choice but to leave Methodism behind. However, this plan may not be approved at Conference and then what to do?
Why should either branch keep the United Methodist name? The mediator should have suggested that himself or maybe he did?
I agree a split is necessary. But, as traditionalists split, leave, etc., what safeguards will be put in place to prevent libetals from doing this again with a new denomination?