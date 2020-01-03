United Methodist Council of Bishops – A diverse group of representatives from United Methodist advocacy groups with contrasting views and bishops from around the world has collaborated on a proposed agreement for the separation of The United Methodist Church (UMC) that has the unanimous support of all the parties involved.
The agreement, the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, was achieved on December 17, 2019, and announced today.
United Methodist Traditionalists, Centrists, Progressives & Bishops sign agreement aimed at separation
January 3, 2020 By 6 Comments
The WSJ indicated that churches opposing same-sex marriage “would be allowed to leave the denomination” and take their property with them…… I’m very sorry to hear that. So the Traditionalists have lost their church. But then, for many of us, it will no longer be our church. I hope our current UMC church stays with the current Traditionaist approach and we can maintain our church. I don’t know what it will be called. I’m not a happy camper. The UMC has disregarded the truth in the Bible. I doubt that I will be able to do that.
You will need to be very in tune with what your church council is doing. In theory a church conference should be called and a vote taken on which way to go … Traditionalist or Progressive. It should be spelled out very clearly that what remains of the UMC will represent the gay community. Many churches are not having this conversation.
What a deal ,each church ,like the civil war ,will fight it out and the people that should decide the issues of the Bible walk away with their pensions
It appears a consensus of many factions have come together to unify a Plan for moving forward. Many efforts and details will have to be put forward and formatted in placing a legitimate Constitutional Plan for Vote by the GC2020 delegates. It is hoped this will be available before the May 15, 2020 deadline. Many Annual Conferences do not meet until after GC2020 meets. Delegates, Churches and District Conferences will need data as soon as possible to make an informed and discerned vote at the GC.
I’m saddened that the WCA agreed to a plan that allows the progressives who are in the minority, to leave with the name United Methodist and control of all assets. That said I’m not sure that was a bad deal. Progressives will have to come up with the funds maintain the business side of the denomination, as well as find a way to keep the Ecumenical Fund solvent. That may be an impossible task going forward.
I think as this split goes forward, more and more congregations will come to learn that after the split, UMC will stand for gay clergy and same sex marriage in the church. That may prove too much for some congregations to stand, possibly far more congregations than progressives thought.