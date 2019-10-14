Will the UM Church Be the First?

By Tom Lambrecht –
Over the last 20 years, I have witnessed friends and colleagues in other mainline denominations struggling with principled disagreements over the definition of marriage and the role of LGBTQ persons in the church. It was always clear to me that these other denominations were just a few years ahead of where the conflict in The United Methodist Church would lead. I hoped United Methodists could deal with our differences in a more Christ-like manner. Now, we are presented with that opportunity.
The two other mainline churches most like the UM Church in governance structure are The Episcopal Church and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Both are relatively hierarchical in their structure and both have trust clauses that restrict local churches from leaving the denomination with their property.
The Episcopal Church ordained its first openly gay bishop in 2003, which touched off a firestorm in the denomination and in the worldwide Anglican Communion. At the same time, some dioceses (equivalent to our annual conferences) began affirming the blessing of same-sex unions. Openly gay priests were allowed beginning in 2006. Permission for priests to bless same-sex unions, subject to the bishop’s approval, was given denomination-wide by the 2009 General Convention (equivalent to our General Conference). In 2015, the General Convention permitted same-sex marriage, unless a particular bishop forbid it in his or her diocese. In 2018, same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT persons was required in all dioceses.
As these developments took place over a 15-year period, more and more conservative Episcopal congregations and even a few dioceses sought to leave that denomination and start a new one. The Anglican Church of North America was formed to preserve traditional biblical values. However, the General Convention made no provision for local churches or dioceses to depart with their property. Instead, the denomination adopted a “scorched earth” policy, challenging in court every attempt to depart with property.
Since 2003, The Episcopal Church nationally has spent over $45 million in court costs for lawsuits over property. Local churches and diocese have probably spent an equivalent amount, meaning that the denomination as a whole has probably spent nearly $100 million in lawsuits. Although a few congregations and dioceses prevailed, most lost in court, meaning that the denomination could keep their property. Remarkably, this included congregations whose buildings pre-dated the formation of The Episcopal Church in 1785.
The Presbyterian Church (USA) removed restrictions against ordaining partnered homosexual persons in 2010, which was ratified by the various presbyteries (equivalent to our annual conferences) in 2011. In 2014, their General Assembly changed the definition of marriage to “two people,” a change that was ratified by the various presbyteries in 2015. Many conservative congregations left the denomination for other, more conservative Presbyterian denominations, and a new traditionalist Presbyterian denomination (ECO) was formed.
However, the PC(USA) General Assembly did not provide a specific path for local congregations to exit from the denomination, but left it up to each presbytery to develop its own policy. Some presbyteries were generous in allowing congregations to depart with their property, while others were very strict, requiring high payments or refusing exits altogether. The national church bureaucracy pressured the lenient presbyteries to toughen up their stance and require higher payments from departing congregations. A number of congregations found themselves in court, trying to defend their property. Again, millions of dollars were spent on legal costs, and a highly contentious atmosphere prevailed.
What was the impact on membership?
The Episcopal Church went from nearly 2.3 million members in 2003 to under 1.7 million in 2018. That represents a loss of over 600,000 members, or more than 26 percent. That works out to the loss of nearly 40,500 members per year (a rate of 1.8 to 2.4 percent per year).
The Presbyterian Church (USA) went from over 1.8 million members in 2010 to less than 1.4 million in 2018. That represents a loss of over 450,000 in only eight years, or more than 25 percent. That works out to the loss of nearly 57,000 members per year (a rate of 3.2 to 4.1 percent per year).
By comparison, The United Methodist Church has averaged just over 1 percent membership loss since 2000, although since 2012 the membership decline has increased to 1.6 percent per year, and it hit 2.1 percent in 2017.
It seems that this approach of moving into a “local option” on homosexuality, coupled with drastic attempts to keep churches from leaving, has only accelerated the decline of these two denominations. In addition, the denominations have been embroiled in ugly and vitriolic disputes over property and the right to exit the denomination. Such a highly conflicted atmosphere is not conducive to making disciples of Jesus Christ, as we have seen in our own denomination since 2012.
The United Methodist Church has an opportunity to do things differently – and better. As the 2020 General Conference approaches, we can arrive at a fair plan of separation that allows annual conferences and local churches to choose their ministry direction without heavy-handed interference from denominational bureaucrats. Instead of fighting over every last penny, we can provide for a fair distribution of resources to each new denomination coming out of this separation and seek to offer love and consideration to each other as we go our separate ways. The Golden Rule comes to mind, “Treat others as you yourselves want to be treated.”
The Indianapolis Plan offers a framework for just such an equitable plan of separation. It allows annual conferences and local churches to decide by majority vote whether to identify with a “One Church Plan” denomination, a denomination that upholds traditional biblical values, or a fully affirming progressive denomination. No matter which direction is chosen, annual conferences and local churches get to keep their property. The plan further envisions the General Conference approving a fair way to divide up general church resources among the separating groups, since all shared in contributing to those resources. Disputes would be settled through binding arbitration, rather than resorting to expensive lawsuits. A two-year process of separation would enable each group to be free of the conflict and free to pursue the ministry of the church in the way it believes is most faithful to God’s intent.
The UMC Next Plan, however, does not provide for fair separation, but continues the fighting in 2020 and beyond. It would call for the denomination to change its stance on marriage and sexuality by defining marriage as between “two people,” and it would remove all restrictions on the ordination of practicing homosexuals. If this change is attempted at General Conference 2020, it in itself would cause a major fight and is not at all likely to pass. At the very least, the plan calls for a moratorium enacted in 2020 on all enforcement of the Discipline regarding same-sex weddings and LGBT ordination, which would be a highly controversial and conflict-ridden decision and again unlikely to pass. The plan provides that any congregation (but not an annual conference) that disapproves of the switch to a “One Church Plan” denomination could withdraw by a two-thirds vote (not a majority). The plan calls for a task force to develop a formula for giving some general church resources to the departing traditionalists, but not a fair division of the general church assets. So rather than allowing a choice between equal alternatives, the UMC Next Plan forces traditionalists who cannot agree to a “One Church Plan” to leave the denomination – if they can muster a supermajority vote of their local congregations. This will result in thousands of congregations having to take a vote to leave the church, engendering disruptive conflict in local churches. Churches where a majority favors disaffiliation, but not two-thirds, would probably lose a sizable chunk of their congregation, severely damaging their ministries.
So far, annual conferences have taken a hardline approach to churches wanting to leave the denomination. The exit path enacted in St. Louis was supposed to give a fair and straightforward way for churches to leave the denomination. I have spoken with a law firm that is working with churches wanting to leave the UM Church. They have dealt with around 800 congregations of varying theological perspectives that are interested in leaving. However, in every case, the annual conference has imposed additional requirements and in some cases onerous payments on local churches wanting to leave. This is contrary to the spirit, if not the letter of the exit path that was enacted in St. Louis. If we go down the same pathway that The Episcopal Church and the Presbyterian Church (USA) took, we will only create a generation’s worth of hard feelings against the church and fail to demonstrate to the world that Christians can treat one another differently.
It is time for the delegates to General Conference to acknowledge that separation is necessary, as well as beneficial for the church through the multiplication of different forms of United Methodist ministry. What matters is that we do the separation in a fair and loving way, not trying to punish one another for our disagreements or gain the last ounce of flesh from those with whom we cannot pursue common ministry. We need to let one another go in as fair and loving a way as possible. The United Methodist Church has the opportunity to show the world that we can resolve our conflict in a peaceful way, in the spirit of Jesus Christ. We can learn from the mistakes of those who have faced these issues before us and be the first denomination to take a different approach. After all, the world is watching
Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and the vice president of Good News.
A majority vote by annual conferences is a joke since annual conferences do not represent the membership. Traditionalist churches stuck in an annual conference that votes to stay with the OCP will have to fight their way out depsite the fact that their views on marriage are the same as the BOD. This is nonsense. And we can trust General Conference to come up with a way to divide property. Good luck with that. We saw how GC was practically paralyzed by endless motions and amendments and points of order last time. Wait until you see what happens next time. And who are these binding arbitrators? Arbitration only works if there is some measure of trust and there is very little of that left in The UMC.
What is the effect of the Indianapolis Plan on the traditionalist congregations in Africa and the Philippines? Will the new traditionalist UM church incorporate those congregations? Does worldwide ministry in effect probably belong to the new traditionalist UM church?
Thank you for your question, Phil. We anticipate that all of Africa and most of the Philippines would join a new traditionalist UMC. We definitely want to continue being a global denomination. There will also be parts of Europe who will probably join with the traditionalist UMC.
With God’s help, “We can get there from here”!!!
Tom,
Thanks for another helpful article explaining the positive ramifications of the Indianapolis Plan and the negative impact of the UMNext plan, Simple Plan, etc.
I’ve been looking for some public support (online, in print, etc.) of the Indianapolis Plan from Progressives or Centrists, since several of them helped develop the plan. It would be helpful to see some public support across the theological spectrum for the IP, otherwise, how can it develop some momentum as we move toward GC2020?
Tom,
Does the Indy plan end the trust clause? If so, then why let the AC vote at all. If it does not get rid of the trust clause, then you have not ended the problem at all.
Thank you,
Thank you for your question, Reynolds. The Indianapolis Plan does not end the trust clause in the UMC. Rather, it provides a way for annual conferences and local churches to align with a new denomination (in practical terms setting aside the trust clause). The annual conference votes first to decide which of the possible denominations to align with. That is to help minimize the number of local churches that have to vote. If a local church agrees with the decision of its annual conference, it would not need to vote.
It will be up to the new denominations whether to have a trust clause. Presumably, the centrist UMC will continue to have one. The traditionalist UMC will undoubtedly do away with the trust clause.
Tom Lambrecht
Tom,
You point out, “if a local church agrees with the decision of its annual conference, it would not need to vote”. Without some sort of vote, poll, etc. at the local congregation level, how would it be known if that congregation agreed with its annual conference or not? What if a member or members of a congregation disagreed with the annual conference, could that member or members request and get a congregation vote?
Thank you for your question, Anthony. There is a mechanism in the Indianapolis Plan for congregation members to petition their local church for a vote on alignment. Before making such a request, it would be good for people to have at least a good estimate that they will be able to gain a majority vote for whatever alternative they are proposing. It does no good to rile up a church and precipitate a vote if you know you only have about 20 percent of the members who agree with you. But there is a mechanism to request a congregational vote.
Tom Lambrecht
It was my understanding that the United Methodists spent three years and several million dollars deciding The Way Forward.
The Special General Conference on The Way Forward in 2019 voted to affirm the wording in the Book of Discipline concerning homosexuals and homosexual marriage. The Conference voted to provide accountability for those that defy the Book of Discipline. The Conference voted to provide an exit path for those that could not abide with the Book of Discipline. This exit path included being current on Annual Conference apportionments and pension liabilities.
That was what the legislative body of the United Methodists decided was The Way Forward.
Help me understand why Methodists who voted on this Way Forward need to form a new denomination.
Ken,
All of your observations are correct and I have seen the same question elsewhere here recently. I have followed this closely, though, and the aftermath of the GC2019 was most likely why this proposed path (and some others) were born.
The traditionalists clearly have had a majority of GC delegation, consisting of a minority of the USA constituency and an overwhelming majority of the church outside of the USA.
If clergy did not get half of the votes, the delegations would be more conservative overall.
With that said, the traditionalists came out with the position of strength having the majority.
The progressives, however, have largely and convincingly vowed to stay and not to abide by the Discipline — exit path notwithstanding.
The progressives also claim to have contributed the largest share of the money to build the denomination’s institutions.
Essentially, the battles of the past decades would be fought over and over.
All of this was much less consequential before same-sex marriage became the law of the land in the USA. The timeline is obvious; prior to this, the debate was more about homosexual practice itself and the ordination of clergy who are/were actively in same-sex relationships. Now, though, the definition of marriage itself has been added to this discussion: what kind of marriages will be performed in UMC churches and by UMC clergy? This is a true reckoning.
I believe as well that the churches outside the USA, though most would seem to affirm the Biblical teaching, are presently more immune to the impact of this controversy due to the overall culture and/or the countries in which they live. This is why you see some Africans and those from the Philippines who are making statements supportive of continued unification.
When you put all of this together, though, along with a large number of USA bishops who will probably not enforce the Discipline, we are here.
Some have understood that the best way forward is to go ahead and divide at this time.
I think the smartest move any congregation could make upon choosing to separate is to say, “Here, take this crumbling albatross of a building. It’s demanding too much of our resources anyway. Good luck trying to sell it. Bye!”
The Indianapolis Plan is the Umbrella Plan (putting Humpty Dumpty together again). It appears not enough glue ( consensus) for 1 plan has been arrived to form a majority for passage of any of the plans A sub group should be formed and hash out an easy exit plan and amend any plan that reaches the floor for vote to supersede or replace or add as an addendum to that plan before final vote of it.
There are 2 matters that need consideration here.
First, Jesus said “on this rock I will build MY church”; not the UMC’s church, not the progressives’ church and not even Tom Lambrecht’s church. And not Adam Hamilton’s church. Jesus’s church!
Second, there is a book titled “The Myth Of The Dying Church” by Glenn Stanton. What I take from the hard, cold statistics cited is that as “mainline” Protestant churches become more wishy washy, more focused on Grace and less on truth and the Bible, the churches are losing members at an alarming rate.
In contrast, Bible based, non denominational, evangelical churches are growing. Young people are going to these non denominational churches in greater numbers than they are going to mainline Protestant churches.
My view is that our churches need to stick with the Word; Jesus and the entire Bible. Our churches should be encouraging people to read and study all of God’s Word, not just the parts we like.
I pray the UMC will stick with the Traditional Plan. It will be painful, but Jesus never promised it would be easy. People who don’t wish to understand and follow Jesus and God’s Word will drift away to churches that are basically social clubs that invoke but don’t follow Jesus. Those social club churches will eventually pass away and Jesus’ church will remain. I pray the UMC will be Jesus’ church above all.
I don’t have a vote, but I have strong feelings. I pray the UMC remains faithful, but if not, I will find a church that does. Peace and prayers for all of you.
I agree with Ken. Why do we want to surrender our church. We won the vote just a few months ago. If the progressive members don’t like what Jesus said about this matter let them leave with their property like we voted to do at the general conference in St.Louis. The IPAS seems to me too be a bad plan destined for failure along with all the other plans I have read thus far.
Pastor Tom,
I am a Christian, Wesleyan, conservative, traditional Methodist, as is most of my local congregation in an Annual Conference which is also the aforementioned. The past two weeks, as a Sunday School teacher, I have printed material about the Indianapolis Plan and a most recent article (October 2) by Rev. Dr. Timothy Tennent in order to give explanation. As I understand, the IP will “implement”, “initiate”, three “United Methodist” denominations, Traditionalist, Centrist, and Progressive, all under the “United Methodist” umbrella. The former will keep the BOD as is, based upon the Bible, while the latter two, will change the BOD to adjust to secular standards. I informed that funds, contributions, would still “sent” to the “United Methodist Church.” Commentary then ensued reflecting the opinion that, they, members in the Sunday Class, a microcosm of the congregation and the Annual Conference, did not want to be connected to the Progressive and Centrist groups because of changes to the BOD and funds and contributions. Commentary was made also that, we, as Christians, come to relationship with our God on His terms firstly and not the terms of a secular world. The Bible cannot be changed to reflect the BOD. The BOD is second to the Bible.
The Basic Provisions of the Indianapolis Plan regarding, among other key, essential, necessary provisions — FINANCES:
7. All denominations would have their own General Conferences or governing boards, books of Discipline, structure, polity, and finances. Any local congregation which chooses to join one of these denominations would be relieved of the trust clause in order to take their assets and liabilities into the new denomination.
Furthermore, personally, along with other members, we do not want to be attached to a group of Methodists with three BODs. Really? Also, the term “United” is becoming very unpopular when referenced with the Methodist Church. United Brethren is long gone. Since 1968, secularism has crept into the Methodist church and caused division and disunity. A small group has caused a big problem.
Many of these johnny-come-lately ripostes of Tom Lambrecht’s article are the equivalent of firing wildly into the air. In basketball, we call this “garabage time,” the scraps sought in the final frenzy of a game that’s already been decided. WCA is pressing forward with the Indy Plan. It’s time to join up.
WCA:
We regretfully support the separation of The United Methodist Church, and in doing so, we support the principles outlined in the Indianapolis Plan for Amicable Separation. If a mutually agreeable plan of separation does not occur, we support the full implementation of the Traditional Plan.
But, should things go south for traditionalists and traditionalists leaning centrists at General Conference 2020, a new traditionalist denomination would be awaiting, thus eliminating the anxiety of having to go independent. Therefore, it is crucial that the revised exit plan that Tom and group are proposing be passed.
From WCA:
WCA’s first Global Legislative Assembly empowered a task group to draft a Book of Doctrines and Discipline that could serve as a working document for a renewed and reformed United Methodist Church or, if necessary, an entirely new church.
These plans all seem, though complex, as ultimately straightforward, i.e. not as “messy” as continuing the battle. And they presume they will limit the attrition caused by continued infighting. It’s believed that it will be an easier split, with large sections of the country splitting one way while others go the other way. But this is not the case. In most congregations there is a split between Progressive, Centrist (whatever THAT means) and Traditionalist. And when the church goes one way, certain members will necessarily feel left out, disenfranchised, marginalized, and ultimately they will leave. Once this split occurs, the departures seen in other denominations WILL occur, not matter how equitable and fair you think that split may be.
For example, in my case I attend a Church in Colorado (the North Denver area). We are in the Annual Conference governed by the lesbian “Bishop”. The split in my church is perhaps 25% traditional, 45% centrist, and 30% progressive. And there doesn’t seem to be a hairs breadth of difference between the “centrists” and the “progressives”. So I await the GC 2020 and what I expect another “victory” by traditionalist, expecting that immediately thereafter the “bishop” will lead the AC to split off, she will direct the clergy to hold church conference to vote to join this new “denomination”, and I and my wife and other traditionalists, unwilling to see “our” church led to become Glide Church, swiftly depart to either one of the few and usually far away traditional churches or perhaps no church at all.
Tom, I have a question. Suppose all sides stick to their guns, insist on winning and nothing is resolved. I won’t lie that I think this is the most likely outcome. After another uglier, longer repeat of GC2019 and nothing happens some AC’s give up and decide to leave the UMC. I know there is no provision in the BOD for an AC to leave, but if they do what will be done. Are we also going to waste millions forcing churches and AC’s to remain in the UMC? What type of witness will that be to the world?
Thank you for the question, Scott. I agree that one option is that nothing is resolved, and no plan passes. We have submitted legislation to GC 2020 that would create a separate path for annual conferences to depart from the UMC. This is not part of any plan, but a stand-alone proposal. In addition, we have submitted a revised exit path for local churches. Regardless of whether or not a plan is passed by GC 2020, we hope these two proposals are passed, so that there are options for conferences and churches that cannot in good conscience remain, whatever the outcome. I do not see the general church spending money to try to force annual conferences to remain, as our general church resources are all pretty much tied up in the various agencies. We don’t have $45 million like the Episcopalians to duke this out in court. Some annual conferences might try to force local churches to remain, but if enough churches try to leave at the same time, that will become impractical for the conference. Obviously, we would rather see a negotiated settlement, but there are options in the absence of one.
Tom Lambrecht
Tom,
Will there be a “none of the above” option for churches that reject all three of the aforementioned choices for amicable separation that will allow them to exit the denomination with their resources?
If there isn’t, then the so-called freedom to choose given by the Indianapolis Plan comes off as being something like the kind that is offered by a car salesman who doesn’t care what kind of car you buy as long as you buy one of the ones that is offered for sale on his lot.
Thank you for your question, John. The Indianapolis Plan allows for local churches to withdraw and become independent based on the separate process that General Conference already passed. Since that exit path has been called into question due to a tainted vote, and because the exit path proved to be too expensive, we have proposed a revised exit path for local churches as a stand-alone measure that would allow churches to leave and become independent. Furthermore, any group of 50 local churches could leave together and form a new denomination. If you could get 50 churches to agree on forming some type of congregational association or network, for example, that would be allowed under the Indy Plan. We were trying to give everyone options.
Tom Lambrecht