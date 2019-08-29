Considering Bard-Jones

By

COMMENTARY By Thomas Lambrecht –

Bishops Scott Jones and David Bard are to be commended for taking the plunge into the difficult work of both envisioning an alternative future and then describing how the church might move into that future. Many of the ideas that are currently floating around the church are operating at the 30,000-foot level. We need to look at plans that get down into the practical details of how this might actually work for the church.

On the plus side, Bard-Jones provides a fair amount of space between the Traditional, Open, and Progressive groups, envisioning them as separate denominations. This approach recognizes the reality that most United Methodists have come to understand we can no longer coexist in one denomination.

Significantly, both the Open and Progressive expressions would be based on the Simple Plan, removing all restrictions on same-sex marriage and ordination, without any corresponding conscience protections for “traditional compatibilists.” This, too, is a recognition of the current reality that even those in the “centrist” camp want to move into a position of affirming same-sex relationships, to which ultimately everyone would need to agree.

At the same time, Bard-Jones preserves some amount of connection between the expressions through several shared agencies governed by shared boards elected proportionately from the various expressions. The plan also mandates regular meetings between leaders of the expressions for coordination and cooperation. One wonders if this might be too much connection for some.

Bard-Jones also envisions that divisible assets would be distributed among the expressions in proportion to the lay membership of each new denomination.

The plan stipulates that each new expression would begin with the current Book of Discipline with modifications unique to each stance on ministry with LGBTQ persons. But why shackle the new expressions with having to start from the current Discipline? Why not allow each one to start from scratch in constructing a new Discipline to govern a new denomination?

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Bard-Jones is the idea that, by 2025, The United Methodist Church would have no members. In other words, it is expected that all current United Methodists would move into one of the new denominations. (Central conferences would also have the option of becoming an autonomous stand-alone denomination.) However, in the interest of avoiding having to deal with constitutional amendments, the plan does not force annual conferences to vote to join one of the new denominations. What would happen if some annual conferences decided not to decide? What if they refused to vote to leave The United Methodist Church for one of the new expressions? That could create a mess, with some proclaiming themselves the inheritors of the UM Church and trying to continue on with the current structure, while others leave and form new denominations.

The idea of ending The United Methodist Church in favor of several new denominations acting separately in line with their differing theological perspectives is laudable. It is questionable whether many centrists would support this approach, since it comes close to dissolving The United Methodist Church. And it is doubtful that such an approach can be accomplished without recourse to a constitutional amendment process.

While the Bard-Jones Plan takes some steps in a good direction, there are some unresolved issues that would need to be worked out. Taking the best ideas from several different approaches might lead to a hopeful future for the UM Church. This is an issue the 2020 General Conference delegates will need to sort out..”

Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and the vice president of Good News.