We’re Not Leaving

By Rob Renfroe –
Progressive and moderate leaders have an interesting dilemma. Do they partner with leading traditionalists to create and pass a path for amicable separation at General Conference 2020? Or do they fight on, hoping to overturn the church’s teaching on sexual ethics?
Some progressives and moderates have stated they favor amicable separation. They are as tired of the fighting as many traditionalists are. They tell us that The United Methodist Church is no longer viewed as a welcoming church with “open hearts, open minds, and open doors.” As a result, many of their members are hurting and some are leaving for what they believe to be more accepting denominations. Instead of repeating the pain and the ugliness of St. Louis, these liberal leaders have decided that a respectful parting is best for the UM Church and for their local congregations.
Other progressives and moderates want to fight on, resist, disobey the Book of Discipline, and attempt to change the church’s ordination standards and its definition of marriage. They believe they are fighting for justice, so they are willing to put us through another “St. Louis Slugfest,” aka “Mayhem in Minneapolis.” If people are hurt and the witness of the church is harmed, as was the case in St. Louis, “winning” will be worth it. The ends will justify the means.
But there’s another reason why some progressives and moderates are willing to fight on – even if they believe they will lose in 2020. Their thinking goes something like the following. “If an enhanced traditional plan passes in Minneapolis, we will stay and we will disobey. We will marry gay couples and ordain partnered gay clergy. Our progressive bishops will not enforce the Book of Discipline or hold us accountable. Traditionalists will come to learn that no changes in the Discipline will be able to stop us. Eventually, they will become so frustrated that they will leave and we will possess the church’s name and all of its assets.”
This “we will resist until the traditionalists leave” strategy was shared with me by centrist leaders in St. Louis, telling me “even if you win, you won’t win. You can’t make us obey.” This same strategy has also been verbalized by some of the 600 who attended the recent conference of moderates and centrists at The Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas – both publicly and, again, to me privately. They have the mistaken idea that the Wesleyan Covenant Association’s primary desire is to leave the church. All it will take for a conservative exodus, they believe, is a few more years of progressive resistance.
The problem with that strategy is that we’re not leaving. We will work for an amicable separation that is more than fair for centrists and progressives. We believe that a respectful parting of the ways is the best option for our hurting, divided church. But we will not be bullied into leaving the church we have given our lives to simply because progressive bishops and pastors will not live by the church’s teachings.
Of course, if something like the One Church Plan should pass in Minneapolis, many traditional UM congregations would leave. We cannot be complicit with a church that promotes a sexual ethic that we believe contradicts the word of God and does spiritual damage to vulnerable people. But that is a very different scenario than an enhanced traditional plan’s passing and progressives disobeying it.
Barring a change in the church’s position, traditionalists will not leave the UM Church. Why won’t we leave? Because the United Methodist Church is every bit our church, as much as it is anyone else’s. Because every General Conference for the last several decades – despite intense pressure – has affirmed the traditionalist convictions regarding marriage and sexuality. Because recent U.S. annual conferences appear to have elected enough traditionalist delegates to the 2020 General Conference that the majority of delegates will continue to support a traditional approach to marriage, sexuality, and accountability. Because in many parts of the U.S., we are in traditional annual conferences with orthodox bishops, and progressive disobedience does not disrupt traditionalist congregations or cause them to want to leave. Because traditionalist integrity will not allow us to walk away from our faithful brothers and sisters in the central conferences who have stood with us in the most difficult of times and who for decades have suffered the hateful, demeaning comments of progressive leaders and, still, have never walked away from us. We will not abandon those who have never abandoned us.
One of my great sorrows concerning General Conference 2019 was that progressive and centrist leaders – lay leaders, pastors, and bishops – would not listen to us when we told them (1) we could not abide the One Church Plan (OCP) and (2) we would defeat it. They talked mainly among themselves, were convinced that the OCP was a plan that all reasonable people could accept, and felt certain the OCP would pass. They failed to listen to us and the results were disastrous.
I hope and pray they do not make the same mistake of ignoring our voice as they prepare for 2020. We will not leave The United Methodist Church simply because progressives are disobedient to The United Methodist Church. We will work with progressives to create a plan for separation. That is our preferred option. But we will not be bullied into leaving our church. If that is the progressives’ plan, it will fail. Instead, let’s work together to set each other free from the pain of fighting the same old battles the same old way. We can do better. For the people called Methodists and for the Kingdom of God, we must.
Comments
Rev. Renfro, thank you for your article. The liberal/moderate wing of the UMC has taken the odd position that “loser takes all.”
I like the “ideal” of the Jones-Bard idea. Needs some work but a start.
I concur with those thoughts expressed by my colleague Rob – we will not leave. Amen!
Rob,
You said that you are not willing to leave but you are willing to work toward amicable separation. I am inclined to believe you but I also believe that if you are not willing to leave you can’t expect anyone else to be willing to leave either. Chris Ritter made the analogy of splitting a cookie where you give me the cookie, I split it in half, and you pick which half you want… essentially offering me the option you would be willing to take (although not the one you necessarily want which is the whole cookie). So by being unwilling to leave, the only options that are negotiated are coming from a position of power: Ts have the GC votes; C/P have the JC votes to make sure nothing is enforced. The Traditional plan only really works if the exit plan is a means Ts would genuinely be willing to accept themselves if the tables were turned.
The Methodist Church is done. They started their slide when they went against the Bible back in the 50s and 60s and then started holding their “Book of Discipline” as a higher authority than the Bible.
If you don’t think they do, just look at how much they discuss the BoD rather than the Bible.
So much time, talent and treasure is wasted arguing over the rules of man rather than fulfilling the Great Commission.
And now the progressives are showing their full colors – they do not want anything other than to destroy the denomination.
Remember – Satan does not hate religion or churches, he hates the Messiah. He divides us and gets us to turn against God’s word so we forget what Jesus told us to go do.
I think you’re right, there is no way for the Methodist church to survive this struggle. The progressives will destroy yet another denomination. God will preserve a righteous remnant but this is going to get far uglier before it’s done.
You are correct. Unfixable.
Rob,
Thank you for your thoughtful article. Like my conservative UMC friends, I also grew up in the Methodist tradition, although it was perhaps a tradition that emphasized different aspects of our great faith. So it was that as a young person I found myself engaged in work that I felt mirrored my Savior’s concern for the marginalized and ostracized, becoming involved in civil rights, women’s rights, the rights of immigrants, human rights in places like South Africa, the struggle for peace, and so forth. One could claim those as ‘progressive’ concerns; but many would see these as ‘Christian’ concerns. And very Wesleyan. So I don’t see our collective problem as being whether or not to follow a traditional path, but rather which aspects of our tradition ought to be primary. For me, LGBTQ rights flow from this great tradition of ours; obviously my conservative friends do not see it that way. But I do think it’s a mistake to claim that ‘progressives’ (for want of a better label, assuming we need these labels at all) do not value our common tradition, or our scripture, as much as ‘traditionalists’. We just, in my opinion, take a broader view of that tradition, and a less literalist approach to scripture.
The problem is not whether or not we value our common tradition and history. The problem is to what extent do we allow that history and tradition influence and inform our thinking right here right now and on that we do not agree. That difference alone in understanding means we are each living out distinctly different brands of Christianity that cannot share a common name because we are nowhere close to being the same thing. Would you call an apple an orange just because they both belong to the fruit family?
While both sides are digging in, stubbornly standing their ground, facing off opposingly, many are quietly leaving the battlefield for greener pastures. Many are wondering why this discussion needs to keep going on. With so many of biblically orthodox Christian churches around, will it matter whether the United Methodist Church will continue to exist as a Biblically based church unable to fend off the arrogant progressives or as a loosey goosey socialist church under to shake off the stubborn traditionalists. Many would rather go to church to worship God and celebrate communion and support charitable mission and be done with this rather than remain part of this slugfest to see who wins. Meanwhile all across American conferences, the UMC will see another huge decline in church attendances and memberships. Better to split up now. Create two new denoninations, new names, separate the sheep from the goats, and start over with new and separate baseline numbers and see which of the two new denominations will grow and make disciples to xhange the world without being encumbered by the other. Time for Paul and Barnabas to part ways. Let the Great Harvester separate the tares from the wheat.
Thank you for your consistent voice of reason and commitment! May our Lord continue protecting you and your ministry.
Rob is right to proclaim “we’re not leaving.” If The United Methodist Church was worth building, it is worthy of defending. Yielding to the clamor now would be foolish and craven. Was something born only to meekly surrender it to the wolves? The wolves will pass up old sheep to get at the lambs.
In any encounter, the side that has the most force will eventually win. To diminish the forces of the Progressives, enforcement of the BoD is a must for the long haul. Also, if it is true that the Progressives have the force edge in appointing new Bishops, they in the long run will win. The best is to lose a battle now and win in the long run. The Exit Plan is the common denominator. The amicable separation is depending upon this lynch pin for both sides. Grant and Lee decided for the Country. Each side was allowed to retain certain rights in the departure. Great leadership is required for GC2020.
I find it shocking that the whole UMC are accepting that people, remain our payroll, are doing everything they can do undermind the doctrine/ understanding of God’s word ? Why can we not admit that we judged and trusted them with our best human trust, but we have been proven to be wrong and we now must strip them of our trust ??
Nobody is saying ‘leave your faith and our Church’, we are only saying do not say and appear to represent our doctrine any longer, when you clearly have decided to belong somewhere else.