Amazon Sold $240K of ‘Liturgy of the Ordinary’ Fakes, Publisher Says

It is heartbreaking to report that thieves have illegally published and sold counterfeit copies of one of our favorite books through Amazon. The cover story for Good News on July/August 2017 was an excerpt from Tish Harrison Warren’s book Liturgy of the Ordinary (IVP). Furthermore, our very own Elizabeth Glass Turner wrote a lengthy reflection on Warren’s book in our November/December 2018 issue.
Warren is a clergywoman in the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA), a wife, and mother to small children. She is also a very talented author. Her book was aptly named Book of the Year by Christianity Today magazine.
Her publisher, IVP, estimates that at least 15,000 copies were sold illegally over Amazon – retail totaling $240,000. That is money stolen from Rev. Warren and her publisher. Obviously, we pray that justice be done in this horrible situation. Join us in praying for the heightened conviction of the consciences of the counterfeiters. Some readers who benefited from Rev. Warren’s work have rightfully pledged to purchase another copy of the book to try and offset the robbery. Rev. Warren has posted a helpful memo on her website about what to do in the event you believe you purchased a fraudulent copy of her book (tishharrisonwarren.com).
To read Kate Shellnutt’s thorough report for Christianity Today, please click HERE.
