Amazon Sold $240K of ‘Liturgy of the Ordinary’ Fakes, Publisher Says

It is heartbreaking to report that thieves have illegally published and sold counterfeit copies of one of our favorite books through Amazon. The cover story for Good News on July/August 2017 was an excerpt from Tish Harrison Warren’s book Liturgy of the Ordinary (IVP). Furthermore, our very own Elizabeth Glass Turner wrote a lengthy reflection on Warren’s book in our November/December 2018 issue.

Warren is a clergywoman in the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA), a wife, and mother to small children. She is also a very talented author. Her book was aptly named Book of the Year by Christianity Today magazine.