Traditionalists Secure General Conference Majority

By Tom Lambrecht –
With nearly all the annual conferences in the U.S. having voted, it appears that a sufficient number of traditional-minded delegates have been elected to assure a narrow but clear traditionalist majority at the 2020 General Conference in Minneapolis. These delegates will be able to prevent the overturning of parts of the Traditional Plan that were enacted in St. Louis, will seek to enact revised versions of the parts of the Traditional Plan that were not enacted or ruled unconstitutional, and will press forward with other reforms to position The United Methodist Church as a more vital church capable of fruitful and growing ministry in this 21st century.
One of the goals of caucus groups such as Uniting Methodists, Mainstream UMC, UMC Next, and other moderate and progressive groups was to elect enough moderate and progressive delegates to the 2020 General Conference to reverse the decisions made in St. Louis to begin implementing the Traditional Plan. At this point in the annual conference election cycle, our analysis concludes they have failed to achieve that goal.
Enough U.S. traditionalist delegates have been elected that, together with conservative delegates from Africa, the Philippines, and Eastern Europe, the traditional position should have the majority in Minneapolis. Four of the 55 annual conferences have yet to finish their meetings. Two of them (Virginia and Western North Carolina) have the potential to elect additional conservative delegates. At this point, 432 of the 482 U.S. delegates to General Conference have been elected.
Some annual conferences gained traditionalist delegates, while others lost traditionalists. At this point, the traditionalist delegate count is down 15 percent from the St. Louis General Conference. That still leaves enough traditionalist U.S. delegates to assure a majority. This calculation is based on the reporting of reliable analysts in each annual conference. It also takes into account the possibility of up to 10 percent of the central conference delegates being unable to participate due to inability to obtain a visa. Should all the central conference delegates be able to attend General Conference, the traditionalist margin would be even larger.
Both sides of the debate organized to promote like-minded candidates for election as delegates. Lists of candidates were recommended and shared via email, text, message group, and old-fashioned paper. People on both sides solicited support via phone calls, emails, and personal conversations. The unprecedented level of organization fostered a much more overtly political flavor to the elections. What in the past had been mostly hidden in behind-the-scenes maneuvering became publicly transparent, as groups worked to get their candidates elected.
It became clear in the elections that most moderate clergy voted with the progressives and against the Traditional Plan approach to the definition of marriage and sexuality. As noted in a previous Perspective, all of the loss of traditionalist delegates fell on the clergy side.
We have heard anecdotally that a substantial number of the delegates elected were not part of the 2016-2019 delegation. If true, this shift may bring a number of inexperienced delegates into the process. If it results in fresh ideas and new resolve to end the conflict in our church, it could provide momentum toward a resolution. However, it is also possible that inexperience could handicap the delegates’ ability to accomplish what they want. Future analysis should give us greater insight into this dynamic.
Another lesson from the elections is that our “winner-take-all” system of democracy does not give adequate representation to minority viewpoints. If the majority vote together as a block, they can elect 100 percent of the delegates, even if as many as 49 percent of the annual conference holds a different view. Fully one-half of the annual conferences that have voted elected a delegation that is either all-traditional or all-progressive/moderate. Since most of these one-sided conferences elected a progressive/moderate slate, it means that many evangelicals will not be represented at General Conference. In the same way, the annual conferences voting an all-traditionalist slate will leave moderates and progressives in those few annual conferences unrepresented. One wonders if a more proportional representation from the annual conferences (similar to the parliamentary system of government) might have led to even greater evangelical representation.
While there are sometimes benefits to a “winner-take-all” system in terms of helping the body reach a clearer decision, it comes at the expense of leaving groups of people unrepresented. The end result is probably a more polarized delegation and one less inclined to compromise in general. One hopes that the 2020 delegation will be willing to compromise on non-essential issues in order to reach a definitive solution to our conflict.
Now that the election results are becoming clear, it seems apparent that U.S. moderates and progressives will be unable to reverse the decision by the global United Methodist Church in St. Louis to maintain the biblical definition of marriage as one man and one woman, continue to prohibit same-sex weddings, and increase accountability to the covenant freely promised by all of our church’s clergy. That fact should give pause to those unwilling to live by that decision. Rather than continue a fruitless battle, delegates from all perspectives should coalesce around a negotiated plan that will provide space between the groups and multiply the options for Wesleyan Methodist ministry. Such an approach is the healthiest and most Christ-like way forward for our church.
Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and the vice president of Good News.
I think our denomination is already too tarnished and has done too much irresponsible damage to our name that it’s a losing game. Too many already associate our name with the negativity of arguing amongst ourselves and people calling us “unloving and unaccepting”. Those names we’re being called are simply untrue and very singleminded. I truly believe that moving forward is what our denomination needs to do separately. We clearly don’t all have the same book of discipline we’re following, which in essence makes us not United at all.
At a council meeting yesterday I was shocked at how many of my members are following this. They don’t want to commit to anything except building repairs for the next year until they see what happens. Can’t say as I blame them. The laity are much more engaged in this than many of us realize and they are watching to see what happens. I don’t the laity in NC and Va, many of whom are traditionalists are thrilled about their progressive delegations. They are excited about their wins, but they may not be excited about the number of people that will leave their churches. The Baptists will be though! The reality is that half of the GC votes belong to clergy, the overwhelming majority of which are elders. Only the LP’s that have finished course of study can vote and most haven’t. Generally they are part-timers and older and 8-10 years to finish is not uncommon. Therefore half the vote is basically controlled by elders of larger, urban churches, while the many (possibly a majority) of country churches with LP’s don’t get a clergy vote at AC or for GC delegates. The votes for the traditional side would sky rocket if LP’s had the same delegate voting rights as elders, but the majority of elders will fight that one tooth and nail.
Taxation without representation. Sounds familiar. Seems an American war was fought in the later 1700s over such things. These conferences sure gobble up the apportionments of the disenfranchised and spend them freely without blinking an eye. And the liberals there often join in the civic argument of disenfranchisement under the label of social justice. Obviously, ALL clergy should have a vote. In my conference in the Southeast Jurisdiction, a wide chasm has emerged between clergy, controlled by the metro demographic, and laity. The laity gained four traditional delegates while the clergy lost three.
The final outcome? Obviously a separation is desperately needed. Even if Traditionalists upgrade the Traditional Plan in 2020, liberals never accept outcomes with which they disagree. The ball is squarely in the liberal court. What’s their next play now? If they choose to not negotiate a separation, then it becomes unquestionably clear that they’re out for revenge and destruction. If that becomes the case, will General Conference have any choice but to begin the process of expulsion?
As an Elder who has served for 44 years in various types of ministry including the parish, specialized pastoral care, and has taught Biblical Studies for 20 years, I most strongly disagree that all clergy should vote. I have in my long career come to the conclusion that clergy in fact should have no vote at all. Ministers are called to preach and teach the Gospel and to offer counsel and comfort to struggling souls. The modern institutional church has allowed and even encouraged clergy to become transformed into CEOs of complex religious organizations. I do not believe such is the vision of The Church that either Jesus, the Apostles or the Early Church Fathers had in mind.
I remember the old nursery rhyme mothers used to tell their children with their fingers; “Here is the church, look at the steeple, open the doors and see all the people.” Jesus noted that where two or three people are gathered in His name that is the church. Most clergy have forgotten that simple truth uttered so many years ago by our Lord. The church needs a revolution by the laity. Once upon a time all Protestants believed in the priesthood of all true believers. Sadly that belief is now all but gone.
Medical doctors care for patients and are highly trained to do so. They do not run the hospitals. Indeed, to do so would be a clear conflict of interest. Clergy preach, teach and counsel and are highly trained so to do. They should thereby remain “physicians of the soul” and like their secular counterparts who offer care for the physically ill, they should not run The Church.
“Obviously, ALL clergy should have a vote.”
Not obvious, actually.
Sell me on the idea. I’m listening.
“… Rather than continue a fruitless battle, delegates from all perspectives should coalesce around a negotiated plan that will provide space between the groups and multiply the options for Wesleyan Methodist ministry. Such an approach is the healthiest and most Christ-like way forward for our church.” Yeah, we had that already. A plan that would allow churches to do ministry in the context of their specific fields of mission, while not asking any churches or clergy to violate their conscience in the context of their own ministry. It was called the One Church Plan, remember? Y’all had to go the winner-take-all route, and now it seems to be backfiring as centrists and moderates are joining the progressives in large numbers.
The one church plan was nothing more than clergy wanting to keep power and control. If your argument is actually about keeping everyone under the UMC umbrella, the connectional plan is what was best. That being said, us normal “laity” really don’t trust most of the leadership anymore.
WNC elected all progressive delegates.
Virginia elected its delegates and published the names. Any analysis on the Va delegation?
You mean even ALL the laity delegates in the WNC Conference are liberals? All twenty total delegates are liberals?
I did a quick compare of the VA delegates vs the VA WCA voting guide, and didn’t see a single match. That would imply that they also elected all progessive/centrist delegates. Feel free to check my work:
https://www.vaumc.org/AC2019
http://vawca.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Voting-Instructions-for-2020-General-Conference-Delegates6-20-19-2.pdf
You are correct both states voted all liberal even though the people in the pews would not agree. They did a better job of organizing their side. It will be wasted time at GC2020. Even if they try to leave, they have to get the people in the pews to vote their way which will not happen. The question is will the ministers leave or keep their day job
The progressives prepared “the list” and were extremely well organized prior to conference in Virginia. So much so that clergy delegates: the election of 11 General Conference delegates, 11 jurisdictional conference, plus ten delegates took only four ballots to elect if you don’t count glitches in our voting devices.
I see this as good news: I can breathe a little easier waiting for the 2020 General Conference. It might help our Central Conference delegates attend the meeting if we support the W.C.A. fund designated for their ministries, they probably are seeing a reduction of apportionment sharing from “progressive?” churches. It would help greatly if our bishops would enforce the Discipline both in their annual conferences and their peers in the Council of Bishops. If they would a lot of this nonsense of the clergy from local pastors through the bishops would stop. Bring charges against them if they are out of line, get it out in the open where it must be dealt with, anyone can do so.
Lot is lay delegates are liberal because they in fact aren’t real laity. They are pastors spouses, employees and spouses of boards, agencies and colleges.
Please define ‘real laity’.
Sadly a current tiny majority at General Conference may be of no avail. Several American Bishops have already gone to Africa and other places to lobby delegates to support the Progressive agenda. If only a few change it may well shift the balance. But even if a slim majority holds, Progressives will have established complete control of the Jurisdictional Conference which elects Bishops, all the national church boards and agencies, the Board of Bishops, and most of the seminaries. Traditionalists are thereby essentially surrounded. All one has to do is read the many articles posted daily on “United Methodist Insight”. They are already making big plans and assume they have all but won.
I’m so sick of this back and forth about who has the most votes. At this point I don’t think it makes a bit of difference if the Traditionalist position on marriage and ordination prevails, as most American Methodist clergy and an overwhelming majority of Bishops and certain jurisdictions have absolutely no intention of following General Conference, and under the current rules, General Conference has no legitimate means of enforcing the BOD. The UMC has become a corrupt shell at the denomination level and is no longer, in my opinion, salvageable. Let the people who call themselves Methodists or Wesleyans go their separate ways and engage in ministry as they understand God’s will. Just quit wasting time trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. If a negotiated settlement on division can not be reached by GC 2020, laity on both sides of the spectrum are fools for remaining and supporting what’s left of the UMC with their time, gifts and presence. It’s time for the Good News folks and the WCA to move forward on starting something new before a sizable chunk of laity give up on them being able to lead us forward. Action, not words and fruitless politicking are now needed.
And while traditionalists are secure at GC the progressive delegates at jurisdictional conferences will be electing progressive bishops who will be driving traditional pastors and members out of the annual conferences. I am not seeing anything but more squabbling. And that pension obligation problem will prevent churches from exiting. It will not prevent people from leaving so put that in the arithmetic and see what we get.