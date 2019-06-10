Progress Report on Annual Conference Actions

By Thomas Lambrecht –
We are halfway through the U.S. annual conference season. Annual conferences represent local churches and clergy in regional areas of the country. There are currently 55 annual conferences in the U.S. As of Friday, 29 of those annual conferences have met.
Several of the annual conferences have passed resolutions opposing the 2019 General Conference enactment of the Traditional Plan. Some of these have been challenged by a question of law because they commit the annual conference to not enforcing the Book of Discipline. Other resolutions are legal because they merely register an opinion. Some other annual conferences have defeated or refused to consider such resolutions opposing what the General Conference did.
In addition, Baltimore-Washington, Michigan, Northern Illinois, and North Texas have ordained or commissioned openly gay clergy. The woman ordained in North Texas is living in celibacy, so she qualifies for ordination under our standards. The two clergy in Baltimore-Washington and one in Northern Illinois are living in same-sex marriages, so they definitely do not qualify. One of the two gay persons commissioned in Michigan is living in a same-sex marriage and thus does not qualify, while the other is not and so apparently does qualify.
This effort on the part of some annual conferences to explicitly defy the Discipline is part of the “resist” campaign fostered by progressives and moderates. Because they do not agree with what the church has decided, they are refusing to go along with it.
The “resist” effort is best summarized by a statement made by the Rev. Adam Hamilton, convener of the UMCNext Conference, at the close of that conference. “We are going to live and be the kind of church we want to be, regardless what the denominational rules says [sic].” A number of U.S. bishops have publicly stated that they are going to run their annual conferences as if the One Church Plan had passed, regardless of what General Conference actually enacted. Such an approach demonstrates even more vividly the division that exists in our denomination. The divide has been deepened and moderates have generally moved in the direction of the progressives.
Nowhere has this shift been illustrated more than in the election of delegates to General Conference. Part of the agenda of the moderate and progressive coalition is to switch enough votes among the U.S. delegates to overturn the actions of the 2019 General Conference in 2020. The passion and anger among those opposed to the church’s position has motivated them to unprecedented efforts to elect sympathetic delegates. We have heard there has been a concerted effort to get many more retired clergy are attending annual conferences in order to vote for progressive candidates. We have also received reports of voter suppression in some annual conferences, where Licensed Local Pastors who meet the qualifications of the church Constitution have been denied the ability to vote for clergy delegates or have been required to provide extra paperwork, such as seminary transcripts.
So far in the election process, the number of conservative delegates has been reduced by about 20 percent compared to the previous delegation. It is not yet enough to switch the results of General Conference, but the progressive and moderate coalition is making progress toward that goal. In the end, the conservative delegation would need to lose about a third of its strength to give the progressives and moderates a realistic opportunity to reverse the outcome of St. Louis.
Interestingly, all of the traditional delegate losses have come among clergy. Overall, traditional lay delegates have actually gained slightly in numbers. This result points to the fact that the clergy and the laity in our denomination are generally headed in different directions.
In the delegation in St. Louis, 46 percent of the traditional delegates were clergy. So far in the 2020 delegation, only 30 percent are clergy.
There are several possible reasons why the clergy vote has shifted dramatically to the left.
Most obviously, many moderate clergy who in the past would have been “swing” voters, voting for both progressive and conservative candidates, have decided to cast their lot entirely with the progressives. This illustrates that there is no “middle” or “center” in the church anymore (if there ever was). All United Methodists are committed to the belief that all individuals are persons of “sacred worth.” There can be no compromise about that tenet.
At the same time, we have argued for a long time that one either supports the practice of homosexuality or one does not. There is no compromise or middle ground between those two positions. One either favors same-sex marriage in the church or one does not. One either approves of ordaining practicing gays and lesbians as clergy or one does not. The decisions in St. Louis have sharpened the question for many who previously were trying to sit on the fence, and they have generally come down on the side of supporting the practice of homosexuality. One working definition of a “moderate” that has been floating around is that a moderate is a progressive who wants the change in the church to go slower.
In the clergy shift, we also see the influence of our United Methodist seminaries, nearly all of whom explicitly support the ordination of practicing gays and lesbians as clergy. Many UM seminary presidents and deans signed statements before and after the special General Conference calling on the church to change its position. Many faculty at these institutions come from a progressive viewpoint-some very forcefully so. Many of our UM seminaries are taking steps to explicitly welcome and encourage LGBTQ persons to attend. Many UM seminaries emphasize social justice coursework and deemphasize biblical study. For many of them, the study of the Greek and Hebrew languages in which the Bible was written is optional. This approach to theology and the advocacy for LGBTQ equality deeply influences students at a formative time in their lives, leading to a clergy that is substantially more liberal than the laity who make up the people in the pews.
Clergy also tend to be institutionalists. We naturally gravitate toward protecting the institution of the church, since it is our livelihood and career. Many moderates believe the best way to protect the institution is to make it more relevant to the culture in which we live. They have bought into the mistaken assumption that a progressive Gospel will attract more members than a traditional one – a false premise that has yet to materialize into reality within any of our progressive mainline sister denominations.
Furthermore, when clergy hear a consistent progressive message from their bishop and other conference leaders, who also tend to be disproportionately progressive, they bow to that pressure. After all, if “getting ahead” or receiving a good appointment depends upon upholding the “party line” of the bishop and leadership, that is the direction many clergy will go.
Ironically, in a quest for diversity, the church is becoming less diverse. We are hearing that more and more of the delegates are coming from metropolitan areas, rather than rural churches. Support for traditional theological approaches is waning. Other mainline denominations have found that growing more progressive means growing older, whiter, and smaller. That may be where the moderate and progressive wing of the church is headed.
As we argued in the lead-up to St. Louis, many moderates would be willing to tolerate the presence of evangelicals in the church, as long as the moderates and progressives get to do ministry the way they want. Now that the church is trying to get serious about seeing that clergy live by its policies, however, they are singing a different tune. Many moderates cannot be in a church that does not allow progressives to perform same-sex marriages and ordain practicing gay and lesbian clergy. So they have cast their lot with the progressives.
The result of this approach would be to jettison most of the global church and adapt United Methodism to current American culture. That is the direction being chosen by many in these important delegate elections. That is the opposite direction from where most evangelical United Methodists would like to see the church move.
Since different parts of the church are headed in different directions, it would make more sense to allow the different parts to separate and move unencumbered in the direction they believe their ministry should go. It remains to be seen whether that is the approach moderate and progressive leaders are willing to take.
Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and the vice president of Good News.
Comments
It was obvious from the South Carolina AC how great the divide was between clergy and laity. All the clergy elected were liberal. They tended to be female (6 out of 8) and younger. The progressives were well organized and prepared, clergy and laity. Many wore UMC Next buttons. The WCA did some organization, but not much. The first two laity voted through were liberal and popular. After that all of the laity were conservatives. I really hope Thomas is correct that the progressives will not flip enough delegates to reverse the traditional plan. If they do, they will with the hope of forcing the traditionalists out, and I doubt they will make it easy or cheap to leave. The current disaffiliation plan is much too expensive for all but the large churches. 2020 will probably be the last time progressives have a chance to change the rules. After that Africa will have close to, if not a clear majority of the delegates and the denomination will turn conservative for generations. If your conference has not met yet, please be prepared. The future of Biblical authority in the UMC depends on it.
Let’s see, where to start…
Ah, the old ‘Progressive Gospel is a failure’ argument! So, apparently, is the conservative one.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/06/southern-baptist-church-needs-change/591331/
And I agree that the church needs to split.
But lets get to the meat of the issue here. While the LGBTQ+ situation is the flashpoint, it’s not the true problem here.
How do we read the Bible?
We don’t agree on the basic way to read and evaluate scripture, and that fractured basis is the source of all of our issues. And we WON’T agree, as our views are very divergent there.
Why have clergy become more liberal than the laity?
Here in the Fl Annual Conference 2019 concluded w/ no Traditionalists going to National. Also this —- Resolution No. 8: That the Florida Annual Conference condemns the decision of the 2019 General Conference to pass the Traditional Plan and apologizes for the harm that it has caused LGBTQ+ persons, their families, friends and the body of Christ. The body approved the resolution.
Res. #5 voted down, stated that this conference would abide by the latest guideline from Book of Dis. about homosexuality and full enforcement of offenders.
we’re in for a battle royal , we are encouraged to: But you, O man of God, flee from these things and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance, and gentleness. Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called when you made the good confession before many witnesses. 1 Tim 6 11&12 Berean Study Bible
The Pacific Northwest held its annual fest of defiance and rebellion. There were WCA voices, but they were so muted and nice that the chair and the platform staff barely took notice. Traditionalists didn’t get the memo that the Progressive sect won’t be cajoled or rolled by niceness and style points. And don’t count on negotiations being merciful if Progressives gain enough votes to flip GC2020. The battle is real; for Traditionalists it is existential. Niceness and style won’t outsmart the wiles of the devil.
Here’s a thought. It seems to me that a major part of the problem facing the “Traditional Plan” has to do with the “traditional” way the UMC is governed. Has the WCA or any other UMC church leaders considered the possibility plan of changing the church constitution to turn over the ownership of church property and the selection of pastors to the individual congregations? It seems to work for other denominations and it may be a better way forward than fighting for a gracious exit plan. This would free the individual churches to determine their direction rather than having it imposed on them.
I hate to sound negative, because I believe nothing is too tough for God, but it seems to me the majority of clergy in the U. S. Church is determined at this point to reject the outcome of St. Louis. Why should Traditionalists continue to stay? Where should we go? Will the Traditionalists form something new that we can call home? I realize in a few years the delegates in Africa and other Traditionalist areas will constitute a majority of the delegates at GC (assuming the Progressives don’t in the meantime figure out a way to lessen their representation), but U. S. Traditionalists don’t live in Africa or Eastern Europe. The UMC in the U.S. already treats us like pariahs. If a workable division is not addressed soon, certainly by no later than GC 2020, I predict a sizeable percentage of U.S. Traditionalists will realize they have no choice but to abandon the UMC. I’m so tired of the fighting. I’m ready to move on.
Traditionalists have but a small window of time to escape the consequences of a possible flip of GC2020. Don’t count on preserving church property for Traditionalist ministry if such a flip were to occur. Progressives control the governance and policies of many conferences. They are now emboldened by prospects for a flip. There will be no rewards to Traditionalists for humble years of faithful service. You will be shown the door. Progressives are looking past you to your assets.