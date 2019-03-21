St. Louis Reflections

By

“I believe the coalition that leaders of the WCA put together has won a battle at General Conference and may well have lost the church. They have hurt, once more, our LGBTQ members, their families and friends. They have harmed United Methodism’s witness in America. They will have negatively impacted our mission work in the world. They have significantly impacted our ministry with young adults and the generations that follow. And they stand a good chance of seeing thousands of United Methodist Churches leaving the denomination.”

–The Rev. Adam Hamilton, Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, Kansas

“If we’ve shown one thing, it’s that what bishops do — or don’t do — is almost irrelevant. The bishops labored for two years and came up with these three plans and backed the One Church Plan (which would allow local congregations to decide about LGBTQ ordination and marriage) and pushed that. But the General Conference seems united: We don’t trust bishops. I tried to advocate for the One Church Plan and found out that many progressives felt it didn’t go far enough in providing affirmation and protection for LGBTQ people. On the other hand, traditionalists said, ‘This is a power play by the bishops to throw this on us even though we’ve demonstrated through many votes we don’t want it.’”

–Retired Bishop William H. Willimon, Religion News Service

“We are committed to sacred resistance, committed to full inclusion, committed to radical hospitality. God is moving. God is going to do something good.”

– The Rev. Ginger Gaines-Cirelli, Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington, United Methodist News Service

“At this point, there’s a lot of feeling from centrists and from moderates, much less progressives, that the kind of far-right conservatives, the Russians, the Africans — they don’t want to be with us. They want to be rid of us. That grieves me, but I think it’s just a reality.”

–The Rev. James Howell, Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington Post

“In our hands was the opportunity and authority to amplify and deepen our communion with each other and our mission in the world by helping each other realize our hopes while uniting with each other. Instead, we used our opportunity and authority to further constrain, abuse, and cut each other off. We used our speeches as flaming arrows against one another, our voting ballots as bullets. We failed to reach a compromise as Christ’s followers and United Methodists.”

–Great Plains Conference Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr.

“When I became a member of the United Methodist Church and when I became a pastor in this church, I did it with my eyes wide open. I was asked to take vows that said I had studied and understood the teachings of the church, and that I would live my life and that I would exercise my office in accordance with those teachings and discipline. If I can’t do that with integrity, I either need to work within the system to change it or I need to step aside and pursue my ministry or pursue my faith elsewhere.”

–The Rev. Keith Boyette, President, Wesleyan Covenant Association, New York Magazine

“This past General Conference, however, convinced me that continuing to quarrel over this issue hurts people on all sides, does not glorify God, does not demonstrate unconditional love for all people and does not help make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. Therefore, with a heavy heart and deep regret, I personally believe it may be time for our leaders to find a way for United Methodist Christians to separate, so that we stop harming each other and each side can get on with the business of sharing God’s Good News with a hurting world in new and separate organizational structures.”

–Dr. Kent Millard, President, United Theological Seminary

“I would affirm again that the Church does not belong to us. It is Christ’s Church, and because it is Christ’s Church, no one is excluded. I believe that The United Methodist Church has lived in sin too long as it has excluded LGBTQIA persons. There are those who would argue that the Church does not exclude LGBTQIA persons; only those who are practicing homosexuals are excluded from the fullness of life and service in the Church, they would explain. Asking someone to not be who God has made them to be if they want to be a part of the Church is not inclusion – it is homophobia. It is excluding those whom Christ fully includes. It is the sin of setting Christ aside and controlling his Church in ways that violate the love of Christ for ALL of us.”

–California-Nevada Conference Bishop Minerva G. Carcaño