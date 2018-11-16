The Fallacy of the Big Tent

By

By Thomas Lambrecht –

Those promoting the One Church Plan see it as the only plan that can bring unity to The United Methodist Church. That unity comes by conceiving of a denomination as a “big tent” enclosing many varied perspectives, opinions, and practices within one over-arching church. Will this approach truly bring unity to our denomination?

One must ask what kind of unity we really have when “every person does what is right in their own opinion.” Is this not rather a recipe for fragmentation? Most couples in a marriage have some stark differences of viewpoint and personality, but if there is not enough shared in common between the two persons, the marriage will not last.

We can readily celebrate a diversity of worship styles, from high-church Anglican to informal Christian contemporary music to a (new to me) phenomenon here in Texas of “Cowboy church.” We can celebrate the incorporation of cultural practices in worship, whether it is lively African worship with a cranked up sound system or the acknowledgement of Thanksgiving Day in our U.S. services. We can understand the need to tailor the legal structures of the church to the particular state or country in which those congregations are located.

It is quite another thing to welcome a kind of diversity that envisions conflicting beliefs and conflicting moral standards among church leaders and members. If congregations and pastors teach conflicting ideas, will that not demolish the credibility of what is taught? How will seekers considering the claims of Christianity respond to a church that cannot give clear answers to important questions about what to believe and how to live?

I am not saying there has to be unanimity at every point. I do think there needs to be agreement to the doctrines covered by our doctrinal standards (as written, not “reinterpreted” to mean something else). It is important to have agreement on basic moral standards like the appropriate context for sexual relationships, as well as integrity in personal relationships, financial responsibility, responsible self-control in personal habits, and other areas of moral concern. Having a unified understanding of what constitutes marriage is an important moral and theological issue.

I recently read comments from a General Conference delegate from North Texas featured in a publication of Mainstream UMC. He said, “It is my belief that if human sexuality is a church defining issue, then we have lost sight of what it means to be the church. The one church defining issue is our faith in Jesus Christ. After that there is room for people from all ends of the spectrum.”

I fear this delegate has confused ecumenical Christian unity with denominational unity. What unites all Christians is a common faith in Jesus Christ as God’s Son and the Savior of the world. Beyond that, there are as many differences as there are denominations. We can pray for, support, and cooperate with Christians from all different denominations on things we agree upon. But it would never work for all Christians to be part of one “big tent” denomination.

Some congregations would make decisions solely as a local body, while others would want to be governed by a larger structure. Some would want bishops, while others would find bishops unacceptable. Some would preach baptism only for believers by immersion and be willing to re-baptize people who experience a return to God, while others would teach that baptism is for infants as well as adults and could not be repeated. Some would welcome female clergy, while others would not. Some would maintain that marriage is between one man and one woman, while others would support same-sex marriage and a few even polygamy. Some would teach that sexual relations are reserved for marriage, while others would permit sex in other kinds of relationships. The list could go on and on.

Denominations make decisions about how we are going to live together. Indeed, the first Methodist conference in 1744 dealt with three broad questions: 1) What to teach. 2) How to teach. 3) What to do. (This covered the areas of doctrine, discipline, and practice.) Having some consensus on the answers to these questions allowed the early Methodist movement to flourish. Those who could not agree with the consensus answers eventually fell away or separated from Methodism and pursued ministry in other forms and venues. John Wesley would never have dreamed that those in connection with him could teach conflicting doctrines or engage in conflicting moral practices. The General Rules were for that reason “general” – they were equally binding upon all Methodists.

That is the profound difficulty with what the delegate’s quote implies. Would he support United Methodist pastors refusing to baptize infants? Would he support a United Methodist congregation refusing to accept a woman as pastor? If not, he would then no longer say that the denomination’s unity is found only in our faith in Jesus Christ.

It appears that what he means is that other doctrinal and moral issues can be church defining issues, just not human sexuality. But why do we remove understandings about human sexuality from our shared moral standards in the church? Is it not because we live in a culture that is hopelessly confused and saturated with broken sexuality? The victims who have spoken out within the #MeToo movement is one testimony to just how broken our culture’s sexuality is. Might not the positive acceptance of same-sex relationships or the rising prevalence of transgenderism be other signs of brokenness?

In any case, to single out human sexuality as the one area where diversity of moral standards is allowed is a case of special pleading: “Applying standards, principles, and/or rules to other people or circumstances, while making oneself or certain circumstances exempt from the same critical criteria, without providing adequate justification. Special pleading is often a result of strong emotional beliefs that interfere with reason” (logicallyfallacious.com).

Exempting human sexuality as the one area where we cannot make shared moral standards for the church, while believing that moral standards are good and necessary (no lying, theft, sexual harassment, etc.) is a case of special pleading. Similarly, for evangelicals to ignore divorce or adultery among pastors and lay leaders, while advocating for standards relating to homosexuality, is also unacceptable.

What unites a denomination is more than just a shared faith in Jesus Christ. We are united by shared doctrine, discipline, and practices. Without these, there cannot be true unity.

Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and the vice president of Good News. He also served as a member of the Commission on a Way Forward.