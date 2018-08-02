St. Louis Approaches

By

As delegates to the special 2019 General Conference prepare for St. Louis, advocates for two of the three plans that will be presented by the Commission on the Way Forward have been active in presenting their case.

In an address to The Confessing Movement within the Texas Annual Conference in late May, the Rev. Rob Renfroe registered his fiery disapproval of the “One Church Plan” supported by the majority of North American bishops. “For many years I have called for an end to the fighting and amicable solution to our division,” Renfroe said. “The bishops have chosen to insure that General Conference 2019 will be the most destructive and divisive in our history.” You can watch his speech HERE.

In response to a video of Renfroe’s speech, the Rev. Dr. James C. Howell of Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina, issued an open letter to Renfroe. “At first I recoiled from your onslaught of words,” wrote Howell, “But then I thought it must be hard for you to live in your own skin. Rage corrodes you from within.”

In his response to Renfroe, Howell – a leader in the “Uniting Methodists” caucus – also stated: “I’ve heard rumors that you have been raising money to ply our African brothers and sisters who are delegates to General Conference with favors. I’m choosing not to believe it, out of love, as surely no faithful Christian would resort to such tactics.”

Renfroe responded to Howell’s accusation in a public reply. “It’s a nice rhetorical trick to say, ‘I’ve heard a rumor; here it is; but surely, it can’t be true,'” Renfroe wrote. “You get to do damage to the person you’re slandering but can deny that you actually made an accusation.”

Howell subsequently claimed in the comments section of his blog that the Africa rumor “sadly, has been confirmed as true.”

However, Howell provided no evidence.

“Here are the facts,” Renfroe responded, “Good News and the other renewal groups have not and do not need to ply delegates in Africa with favors to sway them to vote for a traditionalist plan. The idea they could be influenced or ‘bought off’ by financial gifts says much more about the one making the claim than it does about them. Our African brothers and sisters are persons of great integrity, thoroughly committed to a traditional sexual ethic, and have recently been taking their rightful place of leadership within our global denomination.”

Howell’s blog can be read HERE (The accusations regarding African delegates has since been deleted in Howell’s personal blog.).

Renfroe’s blog can be read HERE.

One Church Plan

Meanwhile, supporters of the “One Church Plan” held back-to-back meetings in two different cities in mid-July.

“We wanted delegates to talk about the plans without spin,” Lonnie Chafin, organizer of the event, told Heather Hahn of United Methodist News Service (UMNS). The event was held at the United Methodist-related Scarritt Bennett Centers in Nashville, Tennessee. Chafin is treasurer of the Northern Illinois Conference and a lay delegate to General Conference. He is also a leader of the Uniting Methodist caucus.

Not invited, Chafin told UMNS, were people “who are willing to break the church over their own position.”

Dr. Tim McClendon, a six-time General Conference delegate from South Carolina, attended the Nashville gathering. Unlike Chafin, McClendon is not persuaded that the “One Church Plan” is the answer to United Methodism’s future. “Our connectional polity brands how we’re different from other denominations, and why we need more uniformity in our minimum credentialing standards,” wrote McClendon. “How in the world will bishops and cabinets decide which clergy fit with which church if the standards are all over the place? The One Church Plan is the most deceitful title of any plan I know. Instead of unity of the church, it fragments it even more. Rather than promoting unity, it reduces The United Methodist Church to a shell of what we’re meant to be in making disciples as a connectional enterprise.”

McClendon’s entire blog can be read HERE.

Hahn’s UMNS article can be read HERE.

According to news reports, the Rev. Mark Holland, a Great Plains Conference clergy delegate and former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, is taking a year of sabbatical to raise funds, promote the One Church proposal, and spearhead a new caucus group named “Mainstream UMC” to push the legislative agenda through the 2019 General Conference in St. Louis.

The day after the event in Nashville concluded, the “Uniting Methodist” event began in Dallas. “The gathering featured plenty of pep talks about the need for denominational unity and about the One Church Plan – which would allow U.S. churches and conferences autonomy on ordaining gay clergy and holding same-sex unions – as the way to have that,” reported Sam Hodges of United Methodist News Service. “But the group also made it clear that it’s pivoting toward strategy and tactics for getting the plan passed at the special General Conference set for February 23-26, 2019, in St. Louis.”

The Uniting Methodist leadership team includes notable personalities such as Brian Milford and Neil Alexander, the current and former leaders of the United Methodist Publishing House; the Rev. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, the denomination’s largest church; the Rev. Olu Brown, senior pastor of Impact Church in Atlanta; and the Rev. Ginger E. Gaines-Cirelli, senior pastor of Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington D.C.

“Our goal is to have a one-on-one conversation with every potential delegate in order to bring them to the One Church Plan,” Chafin told about 30 General Conference delegates in Dallas, according to UMNS.

According to the news report: “Chafin asked those in attendance to do their own lobbying of delegates. He promised the coalition for One Church would be organized and ready to maneuver once floor action begins. He even said he’s looking for a ‘parliamentary ninja’ to help, drawing laughs from the crowd.”

You can read Sam Hodges’ UMNS report HERE.

– Good News Media Service