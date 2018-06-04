Message by the Rev. Rob Renfroe, president of Good News, at the Confessing Movement luncheon of the Texas Annual Conference taking on the bishops who put forth the “One Church” Plan. “It has to be very frustrating for centrists and progressives to come up with an approach that they believe to be very reasonable and allows everyone to do what they desire only for us to find it unacceptable,” said Renfroe. “After all, what can be more American that allowing everyone to have it their way.” Watch the video HERE.
VIDEO: Rob Renfroe takes on bishops who support the “One Church Plan”
June 4, 2018
Could it be that we have a liberal bishop here who senses the direction of the wind with relation to her colleges’ local option plan as the 2019 General Conference approaches by saying, on the one hand, what liberal itching ears want to hear while doing what could have her on the right side of church law on the other?
http://www.umc.org/news-and-media/bishop-rules-2-lgbtq-clergy-candidates-ineligible
Why are pastors not speaking the points you are making?