Bishops consider 3 models for church future

By Heather Hahn, United Methodist News Service
United Methodist bishops are exploring three possible models for how the church should handle LGBTQ inclusion.
The models come to the bishops from the Commission on a Way Forward, which has the task of trying to find a way for the church to stay together despite deep divides over homosexuality.
The bishops have been meeting in closed session Nov. 6-9 to discern whether the commission is heading in the right direction. The bishop-appointed commission has three more meetings planned early next year, and the bishops do not plan to develop any final recommendations until May 2018.
The possibilities under consideration:
- Affirm the current Book of Discipline language and place a high value on accountability. The church policy book says the practice of homosexuality “is incompatible with Christian teaching” and lists officiating at a same-gender union or being a “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy member as chargeable offenses under church law.
- Remove restrictive language and place a high value on contextualization. This sketch also specifically protects the rights of those whose conscience will not allow them to perform same-gender weddings or ordain LGBTQ persons.
- Create multiple branches that have clearly defined values such as accountability, contextualization and justice. This model would maintain shared doctrine and services and one Council of Bishops.
Each possibility includes a way to exit for those church entities that feel called to leave the denomination.
To read Heather Hahn’s entire report, click HERE.
Comments
Unless Model One (the first one listed here) is approved by the 2019 General Conference, a sure breakup will follow and will have to be dealt with the following year at the 2020 General Conference.
In all honesty, I don’t see how Model One is any different than what we have now. “Affirming” the BOD does noting to alleviate the problem of LBGTQ pastors who will break covenant as they are already doing, and being protected by bishops who willingly turn a blind eye to–or even support–their actions. These are already chargeable offenses. Without accountability the BOD is only as good as the people who uphold it, and we’ve shown we aren’t very good at that. How does Model One change any of that?