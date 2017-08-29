UMCOR Cleaning Kits for Houston

By

According to the Texas Annual Conference Disaster Response team, the best way to help victims of Hurricane Harvey are as follows.

Monetary donations:

These can be made directly to UMCOR Domestic Disaster Response, Advance #901670, at www.umcor.org

If churches receive monetary donations for disaster relief, please send these to the conference treasurer’s office marked “Disaster Relief.” We will utilize the contributions accordingly.

Assembling Cleaning Kits:

Also known as Flood Buckets, these can be delivered to the Mission Center in Conroe beginning Monday. A list of kit supplies can be found at http://www.umcor.org/…/Relief-S…/Relief-Supply-Kits/Cleaning

Assembly & Shipping Instructions

Cleaning Kit Materials

5-gallon bucket with resealable lid Buckets from fast-food restaurants or bakeries can be used if washed and cleaned Do not use buckets that have stored chemicals such as paint or pool cleaner Advertisements on the outside are acceptable



Liquid laundry detergent One 50-oz. or two 25-oz. bottle(s) only



Liquid household cleaner 12‐16 oz. liquid cleaner that can be mixed with water No spray cleaners



Dish soap 16‐28 oz. bottle any brand



1 can air freshener Aerosol or pump



1 insect repellant spray 6‐14 oz. aerosol or spray pump with protective cover



1 scrub brush Plastic or wooden handle



18 cleaning wipes Handi Wipes or reusable wipes No terry cleaning towels Remove from packaging



7 sponges No cellulose sponges due to mold issues Remove from wrapper



5 scouring pads Remove from wrapper No stainless steel, Brillo pads, or SOS pads (nothing with soap built in)



50 clothespins

Clothesline One 100-ft. or two 50-ft. lines Cotton or plastic



24-roll heavy-duty trash bags 33‐ to 45-gallon sizes Remove from the box



5 dust masks

2 pairs kitchen dishwashing gloves Should be durable enough for multiple uses Remove from packaging



1 pair work gloves Cotton with leather palm or all leather



Assembly Directions

Place all liquid items in the bucket first. Place remaining items in the bucket, fitting them around and between the liquid items. Sponges, scouring pads, clothespins, and trash bags can be separated in order to fit all of the items in the bucket. Ensure the lid is closed securely.

Important Notes

All items must be new except for the actual bucket and lid.

All cleaning agents must be liquid and in plastic containers. No powders, please.

If you cannot find the requested size of a liquid item, use a smaller size. Including larger sizes of any item will prevent the lid from sealing.

If all of the items on the list are not included, please put a label on the bucket indicating what has been omitted.

Packing & Shipping Instructions