UMCOR Cleaning Kits for Houston

According to the Texas Annual Conference Disaster Response team, the best way to help victims of Hurricane Harvey are as follows.
Monetary donations:
These can be made directly to UMCOR Domestic Disaster Response, Advance #901670, at www.umcor.org
If churches receive monetary donations for disaster relief, please send these to the conference treasurer’s office marked “Disaster Relief.” We will utilize the contributions accordingly.
Assembling Cleaning Kits:
Also known as Flood Buckets, these can be delivered to the Mission Center in Conroe beginning Monday. A list of kit supplies can be found at http://www.umcor.org/…/Relief-S…/Relief-Supply-Kits/Cleaning
Assembly & Shipping Instructions
Cleaning Kit Materials
- 5-gallon bucket with resealable lid
- Buckets from fast-food restaurants or bakeries can be used if washed and cleaned
- Do not use buckets that have stored chemicals such as paint or pool cleaner
- Advertisements on the outside are acceptable
- Liquid laundry detergent
- One 50-oz. or two 25-oz. bottle(s) only
- Liquid household cleaner
- 12‐16 oz. liquid cleaner that can be mixed with water
- No spray cleaners
- Dish soap
- 16‐28 oz. bottle any brand
- 1 can air freshener
- Aerosol or pump
- 1 insect repellant spray
- 6‐14 oz. aerosol or spray pump with protective cover
- 1 scrub brush
- Plastic or wooden handle
- 18 cleaning wipes
- Handi Wipes or reusable wipes
- No terry cleaning towels
- Remove from packaging
- 7 sponges
- No cellulose sponges due to mold issues
- Remove from wrapper
- 5 scouring pads
- Remove from wrapper
- No stainless steel, Brillo pads, or SOS pads (nothing with soap built in)
- 50 clothespins
- Clothesline
- One 100-ft. or two 50-ft. lines
- Cotton or plastic
- 24-roll heavy-duty trash bags
- 33‐ to 45-gallon sizes
- Remove from the box
- 5 dust masks
- 2 pairs kitchen dishwashing gloves
- Should be durable enough for multiple uses
- Remove from packaging
- 1 pair work gloves
- Cotton with leather palm or all leather
Assembly Directions
Place all liquid items in the bucket first. Place remaining items in the bucket, fitting them around and between the liquid items. Sponges, scouring pads, clothespins, and trash bags can be separated in order to fit all of the items in the bucket. Ensure the lid is closed securely.
Important Notes
- All items must be new except for the actual bucket and lid.
- All cleaning agents must be liquid and in plastic containers. No powders, please.
- If you cannot find the requested size of a liquid item, use a smaller size. Including larger sizes of any item will prevent the lid from sealing.
- If all of the items on the list are not included, please put a label on the bucket indicating what has been omitted.
Packing & Shipping Instructions
- Box Weight: Each packed box cannot exceed 66 pounds.
- Complete 2 packing lists: one for your records and one to put on the shipping box.
- Paste the shipping label / packing list on the outside of each box you send. The shipping list helps the depot to quickly process kits.
- Processing & Shipping Costs: Please enclose an envelope containing at least $1.50 for each kit you send. This donation enables kits to be sent to areas in need.
