Judicial Council Decision

Not long after our deadline, the nine-member Judicial Council of The United Methodist Church (the denomination’s Supreme Court) responded to the South Central Jurisdictional Conference, regarding the election of Mountain Sky Area Bishop Karen Oliveto, the denomination’s first openly gay bishop.

Last summer, Dixie Brewster, a South Central Jurisdiction delegate and lay member of the Great Plains Annual Conference, moved that the delegates request a declaratory decision from the Judicial Council on the following matter: “Is the nomination, election, consecration, and/or assignment as a bishop of The United Methodist Church of a person who claims to be a ‘self-avowed practicing homosexual’ or is a spouse in a same-sex marriage lawful under The Book of Discipline of The United Methodist Church?”

