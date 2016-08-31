As clergy and lay leaders of healthy, vibrant, and orthodox United Methodist congregations, and as teachers preparing the future clergy leaders of our denomination, we welcome the creation of the Wesleyan Covenant Association. In these times of great uncertainty about the future of The United Methodist Church, we believe it is important for orthodox congregations, clergy, and laity to work together, to support one another, and to encourage each other. We long for a church committed to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the last, the least, and the lost.
Committed to the Wesleyan expression of orthodox Christianity, we believe the church can and must do better. We are alarmed by the growing loss in average worship attendance in many of our annual conferences. We regret the now numerous instances where colleagues in ministry have broken covenant with the rest of the church and sowed the seeds of schism. We are grieved by the actions of annual conferences that have decided not to conform to our Discipline. And we are disappointed in leaders who have failed to maintain the good order of the church. Consequently, the work of faithful pastors and laity has been undermined, healthy congregations have left the denomination, and thousands of United Methodists have gone in search of other places to worship and serve.
We believe the Wesleyan Covenant Association will give orthodox United Methodists hope for the future and serve as a source of encouragement as the church works through a critical period of discernment. We want to serve in close partnership with our brothers and sisters in Africa, Europe and the Philippines. And we want to be prepared to act as one in light of the important work and recommendations of the Bishops’ Commission on the Future of the Church. We encourage all orthodox clergy and laity to remain steadfast and faithful in these uncertain times. We believe the Wesleyan Covenant Association will bind us together and make us a strong, united witness for Scriptural Christianity.
We believe that God is “doing a new thing.” We believe a new and better day is coming for the people called Methodist who are committed to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the authority of the Scriptures, and the church’s being a missional force determined to reach a lost culture. We yearn to step into this new future together with others of like minds and hearts.
Please visit the Wesleyan Covenant Association website (www.wesleyancovenant.org) to learn more about it. We also hope you will plan to join us in Chicago on October 7, 2016, for the first gathering of the association.
We are confident you will be hearing more about the association in the weeks and months ahead, and we trust you will join us as we band together for the sake of a vibrant, Wesleyan expression of orthodox Christianity.
In Christ,
Comments
I have invested 30 years in United Methodism, in the SC annual Conference. I do not want to see that investment hit rock bottom as a result of liberal, and non scriptural thinking. I am a bridge builder in most areas where there is no malfeasance. Rev Bill Bouknight is a member of the confessing movement, I admire him so much. Iwould like to actively join both the confessing movement, and WCA.
Please help me know how to do this.
I would also like to go to the set up meeting in Chicago. Where can I get boarding information near where we meet?
My wife and I live in Silverhill, Ala. and we missed the meeting you had in Navar, Fla. We have been following you all for some time now and am very interested in our church joining. I understand that Frazier UMC in Montgomery belongs. Myself along with many others are very interested for our church. Can you send us more information and are you going to have another meeting in our area?? We live approx. 30 miles from Mobile and 35 miles from Pensacola. We would be grateful for what ever help you can get us.
Thanks
Stan Joy
You should be able to find more information on their site: https://wesleyancovenant.org/houston/index.php