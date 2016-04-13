Same Issues, Different Era

By Rob Renfroe-
Prior to General Conference being held in Portland, Oregon, the chairperson of Good News’ Board of Trustees made the following observation. “United Methodism is drifting without proper leadership on the national level. Policies are being planned, opinions are being espoused and monies are being spent for some causes which do not claim the support of a great many United Methodists. Yet we seem helpless to do anything about it. As a result, thousands of our members drop out each year, or change denominations because of frustration.”
The author of that statement was the late Rev. Edmund W. Robb Jr., United Methodist evangelist and chairperson of the Good News board of directors back in 1976. Forty years later, the Good News board is now led by the Rev. Keith Boyette, but The United Methodist Church will be returning to Portland in order to address many of the same old issues.
• Is the Bible God’s inspired Word and still authoritative for the church’s beliefs and practice?
• Will we cave to the culture regarding sexuality with the mistaken idea that if we do, the church will become relevant to secular people and begin to grow again?
• Will our bishops excuse and even encourage rebellion during the General Conference or will they be fair arbiters as we seek the mind of Christ through holy conferencing?
• Can we continue to be a double-minded church and expect to experience God’s blessing?
• Will faithful United Methodists remain within a conflicted, dysfunctional denomination and fight for its renewal or will we see an even greater departure as orthodox believers seek out church bodies that are fully committed to the uniqueness of Christ and the authority of God’s Word?
Forty years later many of the issues are the same. But there are some differences.
For one, United Methodists now have a Connectional Table, the purpose of which is to serve as the church’s visioning body and to coordinate its ministries. This body was created in 2004 with great hopes for a more effective and efficient church. Over the past few years it could have proposed concrete ways to bridge the gaping lack of trust between our institutional leaders and its clergy and laity. It could have vetted credible strategies for turning around our plunging worship attendance and called the church to action. It could have defended our polity and urged all United Methodists to honor the sacred covenants that bind us together. Instead, it allowed the most radical LGBTQ advocacy group in the church to drive its agenda. So instead of coming to General Conference with plans for creating healthy and vibrant local churches to share the gospel with the last, the least, and the lost, it is bringing forth a plan that will continue to ensnare the church in the debate over homosexuality and same-sex marriage. Ironically, the plan the “Connectional” Table has proposed is one that would make us more disconnected than ever and would practically guarantee schism within the UM Church.
Another difference is that the LGBTQ protesters within the UM Church have become more radicalized. That’s saying something. In Cleveland (2000), progressives violated the bar of General Conference, forcing church leaders to call the police in order to have them physically removed. In Pittsburg (2004), an LGBTQ advocate smashed a communion chalice on the floor during a protest that disrupted the conference. In Ft. Worth (2008), protesters desecrated the Conference’s altar table by draping it in black. And in Tampa (2012), they stormed the floor and brought conference business to a halt for the better part of a day, forcing a rearrangement of the agenda and preventing key legislation from even receiving a vote.
All these actions happened after the conference voted on sexuality issues, but at a national convention in San Antonio this past summer, some LGBTQ advocates discussed disrupting the General Conference in Portland on the very first day, before any votes are taken.
One final difference from Portland in 1976 is that some bishops in the past might have disagreed with the church’s teachings, but they fulfilled their responsibility to hold clergy accountable to their vows. Today, a number of our bishops have not only publicly spoken against the church’s teachings, they have failed to uphold the church’s requirements. This new willingness to defy the church’s authority undermines its witness and effectiveness in the world. Instead of leading the church to health and wholeness, they have ignored the will of General Conference and kept us fixated on issues that are divisive and counterproductive.
I was raised in The United Methodist Church. I came to Christ in The United Methodist Church. And I have had the privilege to serve as a pastor in the church for 34 years. We are at our best when we effectively share the gospel with others and know the joy of seeing lives transformed. We are at our best when we allow Christ to work in and through us so the poor are fed, sheltered, and empowered to lead richer and fuller lives in God’s world. And we are at our best when people of all ages are attracted to our vibrant and healthy churches where they know they can grow in the faith.
For nearly 50 years the men and women associated with Good News have championed the life-giving teachings of our doctrinal heritage. We have called for the promotion of Scriptural Christianity. And we have stood for the passionate, unabashed proclamation of the Gospel. We have done these things because we love the Methodist expression of the Christian faith. We are committed to connectionalism, to Spirit-empowered local churches in communities large and small, and to social and personal holiness. We are confident that United Methodism is at its best when it draws to our churches people who feel lost and alienated in a culture too often characterized by nihilism.
I can assure you that Good News hopes for, and is working for, a truly united United Methodist Church. We would love to leave General Conference convinced that the church is rededicating itself to its core mission of making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. We are convinced this must be first and foremost in our hearts and minds. However, it cannot be and it will not be if our leaders do not demand accountability to our good polity, and do not model integrity with respect to our membership and ordination vows.
Friends, I write these closing words with love and respect for all the GC delegates, church leaders, and our bishops. We must decide very soon whether we are going to continue expending valuable time, talent, and resources on a debate that is divisive and destructive, or choose to live in faithfulness to Scripture and the historic teachings of the church. We can no longer afford to live in a house so deeply divided, where some have convinced themselves that violating sacred covenants and vows are appropriate means for championing a narrow cause. This path will only lead to the diminishment of our witness, and ultimately to disunity and division. I hope and pray we can avoid that.
I am grateful for all the delegates and leaders who will attend General Conference. I hope you will join me in praying for them, and praying for our church at this critical time.
Rob Renfroe is the president and publisher of Good News.
Rev. Renfroe,
Thank you for your faithfulness and hard work in being a battle leader in this fight. It is indeed a fight between good and evil within our church. It is a much bigger issue than human sexuality. Human sexuality, being the front seat issue in the contemporary culture, is just the convenient tool of Satan In his overall goal to destroy the Methodist Church, all churches. He is the great deceiver, and he likes nothing more than for people to deny, make light of, and scoff at his hand in all of this.
Thoughtful article, however, you spend a lot of time talking about “the will of General Conference” and no time discussing “the timeless will of God”. I believe there is a distinct difference between these two wills. The UMC in all its various positions – left…middle…right – needs to spend more time discerning and talking about God’s will and much less time on the will of the General Conference, or the will of the people in the pews, or the will of this nation or that nation – ONLY GOD”S will matters.
Have you ever wondered how people who have received Christ as their Lord and Savior can have such an opposite understanding of what is and isn’t the will of God and the Word of God? 1 John 1:6 states, “If we claim that we have fellowship with God, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not live by the truth.” But can a Christian walk in darkness? Apparently they can because John has addressed his 1st letter to followers of Jesus Christ giving them assurance of eternal life and warning them that if they continue to walk in darkness they will be separated from God. But he gives us all hope in that we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the Righteous One. In order for us to continue to walk in the Light, we need to be prepared to appeal before the Judge (God) as defendants in the trial in a way that pushes our hearts to produce the evidence which would convict us! This is by confession of our sin. And in an ability to do so then we must expect from the Judge (God) clearance, vindication and the opportunity to walk out as free individuals. (See 1 John 1:9 below)
Many of our leaders have become the same blind guides that Jesus reprimanded Matthew 24. We read the same Word yet we do not both see the clarity of God’s Word because some are in darkness. Galatians 5:19-21 tells us, “The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.” Yet we have discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition and dissensions and factions within the UMC. Then in 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 Paul writes, “Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanders nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” (the words men who have sex with men translate two Greek words that refer to the passive and active participant in homosexual acts.)
So to encourage someone to continue to live in what the Bible clearly states is sin is to cut that person off from the opportunity to be reconciled with God. 1 John 1:9 states, “If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us of our sin and cleans us from all unrighteousness.” Why would a Godly pastor, Elder or Bishop cut a sinner off from the Way of reconciliation with God? It is because they too are living and walking in darkness all the while thinking that they have fellowship with God. John call these people, who walk in darkness, liars who do not live by the truth. Jesus spoke of those who thought they were doing God’s work when they came to him saying , “Lord, Lord! Did we not prophesy in your name and cast out demons in your name? And Jesus said to them, “I never knew you!” 1 John 1:8 makes it clear, “If we claim that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”
What is our only recourse then? Confess our sin, repent of our sin and seek to walk in the Light of God’s Word once more! There would then be unity within the United Methodist Church. Until then, there is no hope for unity and I suggest we rename the church The UNTIED Methodist Church. If God’s Word is to be disregarded concerning what God calls sin, then we have cut ourselves off from the Light and the only source of absolute Truth. We then have joined ourselves with the forces of darkness that seek to steal, kill and destroy. That will be the end result of any Church that turns its back on the Light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I pray for God’s mercy to be extended to all within the United Methodist Church who have allowed this apostasy to take root within the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Thank you.
As Scripture points out, our citizenship is in heaven. That means we must live in accordance with God’s word, not per the world’s changing and increasingly flawed morality (if it can still be called that). “Progressives” would render the church meaningless and must be firmly resisted, even if it means that our denomination splits.
I am curious. I have heard from other conservative pastors that being homosexual is not a sin. I believe I even read somewhere where Mr. Lambrecht said this.
Does the UMC have a stance on the ‘sin of homosexuality’ or are we to imply it is a sin because it is ‘incompatible with Christian teaching’?
Thank you
Thanks for your question, Nate. Being homosexual–that is, having attractions to persons of the same sex–is not a sin, but a temptation. But actually engaging in sexual relations with a person of the same sex is a sin. In other words, it is the behavior that is a sin, not the attraction. We all deal with temptations, which are not sin. But when we give in to the temptations, it does become sin. What we say in our Discipline is that “the PRACTICE of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” In other words, the focus is on behavior. I hope this is helpful.
Tom Lambrecht
I am struggling with this issue. I just watched a documentary called ‘Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God’ about priests molesting, raping and sodomizing children, specifically a priest named Father Murphy. The content, at times, was very graphic and disturbing.
Rev. Teate above used this biblical reference to make his point about homosexuality:
“Have you ever wondered how people who have received Christ as their Lord and Savior can have such an opposite understanding of what is and isn’t the will of God and the Word of God?…Galatians 5:19-21 tells us, “The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
My question is where is the homosexual in Galatians 5:19:21 and where is Father Murphy in Galatians 5:19-21?
Thank you
“Sexual immorality” includes all sexual immorality… That is for Galatians 5:19-21. 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 speaks particularly about homosexuality but also other sins: “Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men…”. Homosexuality is a sin, the same as other sins.
Tom said, “having attractions to persons of the same sex–is not a sin, but a temptation”)
There is no difference between heterosexuals and homosexuals in this regard. Or indeed those of the human race who find they are attracted to both sexes.
Being attracted to other people of the same sex, for a 100% homosexual person, is something they cannot change. It is how they are. It is how they were created, in the image of God.
Tom is correct, being tempted is not a sin. I’d argue it is not a sin for two people of the same sex to commit to each other, marry and have a monogamous relationship in which they consent, love and care for each other. The conversation about this (on the one hand the relationship, on the other marriage) is well rehearsed. Certainly homosexuality is not a sin, some say any sex in that relationship is which is interesting when you get into the literal translations of early scripture writings.
We live our lives according to what Jesus taught us. He taught that marriage is between one man and one woman, but he certainly never said homosexuality was wrong, and he never said two men or two women marrying in the future was wrong. You can try and extend that argument to paedophilia and abuse of children, but clearly there is a difference between consenting adults in love and the wrongdoing to children (by men, women, hetero or homosexuals… ALL of which have been seen to happen, which is criminal and abhorrent in my view)
The young today are accepting their friends who are LGBTQ, more than ever before the youth are not casting their relationships with their fellow man aside.
Some say, let the church split. That seems wrong to me. There are awesome women and men in our churches with gifts we can use. What they do in the confines of privacy with each other is their business when it is only about love and the same sexual desires straight people have.
We did not split over racism (which we Christians used the bible to justify) and we did not split over the role of women in the church (which we Christians used the bible to justify). The Catholics are changing how they view divorce – will they split over that? We Methodists did not, even when accepting people who have divorced several times (and do it again while members of our church.
Peace and love.
Thank you, Paul, for your thoughtful words. I echo them, as my husband and I have several same gender couples as friends. They were together for many years and because we live in MA, were able to marry about twelve or so years ago. We have another same gender couple, whom we know, who have lived in a committed relationship for many years, but choose not to marry.
Peace
Thank-you for all you do at Good News and thanks for this statement. There are many folks that would definitely agree that it is time for this battle to end. We are a church divided and communicating confusion and chaos to the world around us, and there seems to be no solution to our problem other than separation. Satan has side tracked us ih a constant battle with this issue while in other areas we have problems just as bad if not worse, such as the prevalent teaching of universalism. I believe we should have separated about 30 years ago. We are long overdue. May God forgive us for allowing this to continue.
I was raised an atheists and became a Christian. I attend a Methodist church for 10 years. I do not know what convention will decide. Looks like people demanding same sex are from the parts of the country with the most decline in membership. So they should have the least say. And looks churches from outside of the US are the most growing so they should have the bigger say. They are the future. I think the West and North will continue to decline. South is more conservative, has a chance to grow if it fires up and distances from the same sex group. At the same time it will be under attack. But Christianity was not intended to confirm to the world culture. We do not need to change Gospel so that they liked us. The Gospel changes lives.
Myself, I had enough of atheism in my life. If UMC accepts same sex marriage I will move to an evangelical denomination which accepts 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. But I do care about UMC. Attack is not only on UMC but all American Christianity. Europe was ahead of us and the church is dead there. Looks like American Christians are going to be persecuted.
Another article that speaks about a sin that was never mentioned by Christ in the Gospels. The two of the sins he does speak to are greed and judging others. I challenge the General Conference to take a stand against greed. I know it will never happen, as the Church is afraid to run off the members who are greedy.
I also challenge the General Conference to take a stand against judging others. The judging and ranking of sins is why the Church is not growing.
Very well stated, Stan. The UMC, since 1972 or so seems to be obsessed with matters regarding sexual activities, sexual orientation and abortion, when Jesus, according to the Gospels spoke of none of those things. The “Laws,” to which the UMC seem to speak are in the BoD. That book has been revised from time to time, and needs revision, once again.
“argumentum ex silentio” is a logical fallacy. Try again.
If the General onference accepts marriage between two men oe two women as normal, I wiill not support any church that accepts this. I will set on my deck on Sunday morning, read my Bible and watch the squirrels play. Anyone that pushes this is walking in DARKNESS, and has no business being in any sort of leadweship, and should be excommuncated from the church.
If the conference keeps listening to these peoplw, then there are a LOT OF PEOPLE IN LEADERSHIP THAT SHOULD BE REPLACED. Leaders in churches ARE AFRAID TO SPEAK OUT BECAUSE OF POSSIBLY LOSING MEMBERS. YOU Cannot run a church or a business like this, The Church is GOD’S BUSINESS. The discipline has been added on so much over the years it would take a room full of lawyers to decipher, and they would all disagree. In closing THERE NEEDS TO BE A HOUSE CLEning IN THE CONFERENCE. IF THIS IS NOT COPRRECTED THERE WILL BE A SPLIT IN THE UMC.
Thank you for standing up for Righteousness. I have been a Methodist member for 50 + years. I am a public school teacher, mother, and grandmother. I thankfully attend a Methodist Church in North Carolina in which the pastor agrees on scripture concerning homosexuality and also wants bishops to be held accountable. But so many good people are deceived; thinking that this is a “love issue”.. I agree that Love is the greatest of all gifts; however, loving others is also speaking truth in love. Truth to me is loving others enough to point them to TRUTH which to me is the WORD of God. Homosexual sex is clearly shown to be outside the will of God, no different than any other sexual sin. For those who do not believe this then go to a church that does not uphold biblical standards. Even if the BOD is upheld; I believe there will be so much chaos and anger that there will have to be a change. I think Wesley would say “let it fall.” I am ready to leave.
As a United Methodist I am deeply disturbed about the issue of same-sex marriage and how this subject has torn the church asunder. I appreciate Pastor Renfroe’s insight into this issue which is indeed decisive and the other critical issue that Bishops feel that they cannot uphold the general conference rules when it comes to this issue. Going against the Bible to please some people who want to do what is right in their own eyes (living in the time of Judges) will only lead to disaster.
I love being a United Methodist and if the body votes to affirm same sex marriage and gay clergy I am OUT! Because personal Holiness is no longer an issue. People are so quick to say God is Love which is Certainly true, but equally true God is also Holy. And He calls his people to be Holy. And Jesus said in Mark One Man One Woman if it is good enough for the Son of God it to ought to be good enough for everyone else. I suggest strongly that some people check their Christian Card maybe it is expired. Just a thought.
I was a North District Lay Delegate from my former church FUMC Humble Tx. in 2015. My wife and I retired to Lake Conroe shortly after conference and moved our membership to FUMC Conroe later in the year. I supported The Confessing Movement within The UMC then and now. I was in attendance at the pre conference delegate meeting at Willis UMC and listened to Rev. Renfro’s rebuttal to supporters of gay rights in the church and witnessed first hand the current situation we have in the UMC. I attended the CM luncheon at conference. I took the list of candidates that the CM had endorsed for delegates from the Tx. Annual Conf. to the 2016 General Conference and voted for all in the hope that the UMC Church Discipline will be adhered to by the delegates from our conference. I felt for certain that they would. My prayer is that the gay movement will not cause a schism in the church and the
church discipline will stand firm and that the gay movement will be shut out and move on to form their own church movement.
Blessings to All,
Mike Gilstrap
I’ll say it openly: Let the church split, and let each camp be true to its convictions and take them to their logical conclusions, and experience the consequences of that. Dragging out this fight indefinitely is what is hurting the UMC the most. The whole UMC is suffering the consequences of the actions of the few. The two camps will not give in to each other.
I would start looking for “amicable separation” (as amicable as possible, which will be hard; as soon as possible).
The liberal branch will never settle for this, because they know they are in the minority (and shrinking), and financially speaking, have the most to lose.
The news from General Conference as of May 18, 2016 was not good. I am amazed that the General Conference has voted to let the Council of Bishops lead us forward when they have not be willing or able to do so up to this point. I do not believe that turning to the Bishops in the UMC is the way forward. Turning to Christ is the way forward for all of His disciples. Surrendering to His will and Word in both the Old and New Testaments. God’s word has not changed and God is the same yesterday, today and forever.
It appears that our General Conference delegates are also too timid to take a stand on behalf of God’s Word. The easy way is to let someone else face the giant (sin) before us. Jesus when cmmenting on the religious leaders of his day said the following:
Matthew 23:24 “You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel.”
Matthew 23:16 “Woe to you, blind guides! You say, ‘If anyone swears by the temple, it means nothing; but anyone who swears by the gold of the temple is bound by that oath.’
Isaiah 9:16 “For those who guide this people are leading them astray; And those who are guided by them are brought to confusion.”
Luke 6:39 “Then Jesus gave the following illustration: “Can one blind person lead another? Won’t they both fall into a ditch?”
Matthew 15:14 “Leave them; they are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.”
It looking like we are all heading for the pit.
God have mercy!
I wish I had been up to snuff on all chaos and lack of leadership years ago. We left the TEC 13 years ago over the ‘Vicky’ Eugene Robinson issue. We had hoped when we came back to the UMC in ’04 that the leadership would learn something from the apostasy of the other denominations BUT! I totally agree that the Enemy and his minions have infiltrated the church and many [in the church] are giving him the hip, hip hooray! I also agree that many church members in their local church do not have a clue about any of this, very sad. We haven’t even had a discussion about this in our church. Just had a new pastor arrive who alluded to the Way Forward in her first sermon but no explanation whatsoever. If we took a local vote, I would expect the church to be divided along the same lines as the greater church. We certainly should have saved ourselves a lot of heartache and not trusted the UMC leadership. They are only men/women and very fallible, very misleading, and very lost.
I have poured over articles and commentaries but what you wrote has blown away the chaff for me as the way forward for the church, Thank you: confession of sin, repentance, and walking again in the Light of Truth. I really don’t see the three factions in this denomination coming together, therefore we are now searching for a traditional church so that we can be with like-minded brothers and sisters-in-Christ in mission and worship.
A quick note to remind some that Dr. Adam Hamiton pastors, along with four other pastors, a large growing church in Kansas. Kansas is a state that is very conservative, but Dr. Hamilton’s church which allows full inclusion of our LBGT sisters and brothers, has multiple services every Sunday, and the church is always full, a most unusual situation.
Dr, Hamilton advocates for each area or even each church to make their own determination/s whether or not to accept full inclusion, of LBGT clergy and to allow the marriage of same gender couples.
Perhaps, instead of a split, we could adopt “A Way Forward,” as Dr. Hamilton suggests.
If the United Methodist Church ever changes the Book of Discipline to state that homosexuality is not a sin, or that self avowed practicing homosexuals can be ordained, they will be in defiance of God’s Word and I will obey Matthew 15:14 which states, “Leave them, they are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into the pit.”
Most of the laity in the United Methodist Church are unaware of the crisis in the denomination over the issue of whether homosexuality is a sin or not a sin. This is because most pastors do not want to raise the issue in the pulpit hoping that as long as most of the members remain uninformed they will remain in the pews. I think this demonstrates the fear many have concerning the possibility of the laity becoming aware of the discord this issue has caused. Fear that they will have fewer and fewer people in the pews each week.
For me it is a simple matter of surrendering to the Word of God. I believe all the Bible is God’s Word! And I believe to be a disciple of Jesus Christ means I surrender my will, my heart, my mind, my desires, my body to God’s Word!
Since the Bible is clear that homosexuality is a sin among many other sins, if I love with the love of God then I must love my neighbor by warning them of the consequences of sin . To not do this is to not love my neighbor. And if I say I love God and hate my brother, the apostle John states, I am a liar! If you love someone and you know that sin separates us all from God and you know that their continued sin will prohibit them from entering the Kingdom of heaven, then you tell them the Truth in love that sin includes homosexuality. It also includes gossip! Some sins are more acceptable to us than others but they are not more acceptable to God. So, how can I say I love my neighbor when I see they are living in sin and I don’t warn them of the coming judgment of God. That is the issue. If the United Methodist Church ever votes to condone sin of any kind, I will leave them as Jesus instructs us to do in Matthew 15:14.
John Wesley welcomed all who sought to flee from the coming wrath of God. That includes all sinners. Since we are all sinners, all are welcome in church! But all need to hear the Truth of God’s Word concerning sin whether or not sin has become socially acceptable as it has in America today.
Our only hope is in confession of sin and repentance of sin. If we do not warn the sinner, God will hold us accountable and judge us for the sin along with the sinner. This is not my way, it is God’s Way. It is the only Way to salvation from the wrath of God that is coming upon all the world. Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandment!” He summed up all the commandments by saying we are to love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength and the second is like it, love your neighbor as yourself. You can’t stand before God knowing that sin separates us from God and choose to say that what God clearly calls sin in His Word is not sin. That is the sin of using the Lord’s Name in vain…saying God said what He did not say! It is clear from what I read in scripture that I am a sinner in need of a savior. My savior is Jesus Christ. He made a Way for me to exchange my sin for His righteousness and that way is through confession of sin and repentance of sin. For anyone to say that they know Him and yet they do not obey His commandments is to become a liar 1 John teaches us. To say that Jesus didn’t ever speak on the sin of homosexuality is to no understand who Jesus is. He is the very Word of God! For me to remain in a denomination that tells me God didn’t say that homosexuality is a sin, would be for me to compromise the Word of God. I just will not do that! I cannot do that and remain a disciple of Jesus Christ. I love Him and I love my neighbor too much to do that!
Thank you for taking a stand on this issue!