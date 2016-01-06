Methodism at a Crossroads

By

Since 1972, The United Methodist Church has been wracked by an ever-increasing conflict over doctrinal issues, particularly relating to human sexuality and marriage. Disagreements over the definition of marriage and the practice of homosexuality have not only become more vociferous within the U.S. portion of Methodism, they threaten to tear the church apart. Demonstrators have become bolder in their efforts to disrupt meetings and dictate agendas. Pastors and even bishops have determined to ignore and contradict church teaching by openly performing same-sex weddings and ordaining persons living in a homosexual relationship.

Many attempts at dialog, negotiation, and compromise have proven unfruitful. The root issues are biblical authority (will we keep church teaching in line with what the Scriptures say) and institutional integrity (will the church enforce its requirements or trivialize them by ignoring violations). Neither “side” is able to compromise bedrock principles. The progressive position of affirming same-sex relationships and behavior is irreconcilably at odds with the traditional position that sexual relations are to be enjoyed only within the bounds of marriage between one man and one woman.

Meanwhile, The United Methodist Church is in steep decline. According to recently released statistics from 2014, membership and attendance losses are increasing. Our churches in some areas of the U.S. are losing 4-5 percent per year, which means they could go out of existence in 20 years. The continued conflict over sexuality is both exacerbating the decline and drawing crucial resources of time, money, and energy that could be devoted to discipleship, evangelism, and missions.

What will the 2016 General Conference do to resolve the conflict? The Rev. Rob Renfroe, my colleague and president of Good News, calls it a “cage match” – with both “sides” trapped in a cage and fighting, with neither able to leave the cage until one or the other is beaten. And if we are truly trapped in a cage match, will anything be left of the church when the fight is over?

Individuals and groups of leaders in the church have been working tirelessly over the past 18 months to try to come up with a solution to the conflict that bedevils the church. What follows is a survey of some of the proposed solutions that will come before the General Conference for consideration.

Amicable Separation. Given the deep theological divides in the church and the inability of either “side” to compromise due to reasons of conscience, it would appear that the most straightforward solution to our conflict is amicable separation. Like Abraham and Lot in Genesis 13 or Paul and Barnabas in Acts 15, the church could decide to allow those who want to affirm homosexual behavior and perform same-sex marriages to go one way, while those who desire to maintain the church’s historic teachings on sexuality and marriage to go a different way. Some envision a possible third group of those who would allow each pastor and congregation to act according to their own conscience but not take a stand as a denomination on this question.

A detailed plan for enabling the denomination to separate into two or three different new denominations has been submitted to General Conference. A different proposal would form a commission on separation to write its own plan of division and bring it to a special called session of the General Conference in 2018. Either of these two options would lead to denominational separation in the U.S., while allowing the churches outside the U.S. to decide either to affiliate with one of the new denominations or to become autonomous churches.

It is unlikely that a move toward separation would pass General Conference in 2016. There is still a strong desire for unity among delegates, even with our disagreements. Many delegates, both liberal and conservative, are committed to doing all they can to preserve the institution of United Methodism. In addition, any plan of separation would require a 2/3 vote of the General Conference, as well as a 2/3 vote of approval by all the members of the various annual conferences. These factors make adoption of such an approach unlikely.

Jurisdictional Options. The Rev. Chris Ritter of the Illinois Great Rivers Annual Conference has put forth several forms of a “Jurisdictional Solution.” Under his proposals, United Methodists would stay united in one denomination, while forming different non-geographical jurisdictions for the two or three factions within the church. Each jurisdiction would be empowered to determine its own stance on same-sex marriages and set its own qualifications for ordination. The jurisdictions would still be united around a common pension plan, missions program, and some of the other resources offered by the general church. However, the jurisdictions would have greater autonomy in determining their approach to ministry, and some of the general agencies would likely become jurisdictionally specific agencies, rather than serving the whole church.

While a jurisdictional solution offers some positive points in its favor, there has not been a lot of support for it. Some see it as a stepping-stone toward eventual separation, and therefore oppose it. Many on the far left object to being “segregated” in a “pro-gay jurisdiction.” They also object to being part of a church that still allows what they would call discrimination against LGBT persons. Many on the far right object to being part of a church that would allow some churches and pastors to perform same-sex weddings and ordain practicing homosexuals, which they view as fatally compromising the teachings of Scripture. These proposals would also require a 2/3 vote of approval by General Conference and annual conference members, making any of them difficult to pass.

Local Option Proposal. Eighteen months ago, the Rev. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist congregation in the U.S., floated the idea of a “local option” plan, sometimes called “A Way Forward.” Under his proposal, the denomination’s position on the practice of homosexuality would remain the same, while local churches, pastors, and annual conferences would be given the option of “adapting” the denomination’s requirements to allow them to perform same-sex marriages and ordain practicing homosexuals.

Hamilton views this proposal as a compromise that would enable each pastor and local church to follow their own conscience in this matter, while enabling the church to stay united. Many evangelicals, however, are not open to this proposal because they believe evangelicals would be doing all the “compromising.” Liberals would get to do what they want to do — perform same-sex marriages and ordain practicing homosexuals — while conservatives would gain nothing. We believe that liberals would see this approach as merely a stepping stone toward changing the denomination’s position on marriage and sexuality. They would not stop fighting until the UM Church required that gay persons be married on the same basis as heterosexual persons, and that gay persons be ordained on the same basis as heterosexual persons. The “local option” would not end the conflict, but only advance the progressive cause closer to their eventual goal.

In addition, the “local option” would encourage the spread of the conflict down to the annual conference and local church level. What is now a once every four years donnybrook would become an annual affair in every annual conference until that annual conference voted to ordain practicing homosexuals. And since the “local option” would allow local churches and pastors to opt out of the denominational requirements, every local church would sooner or later have to face a request from a member to perform a same-sex wedding. Each local church would be on its own to resolve the conflict, and long-term relationships will be torn apart by deep-seated disagreement.

Evangelicals are wary of this proposal because they believe that, in annual conferences that vote to support same-sex marriage and ordain practicing homosexuals, they would be coerced into agreeing to these practices. Evangelicals who failed to adopt the “party line” of their annual conference would be discriminated against by being given poor appointments and shut out of leadership, and evangelical candidates would not be admitted into ordained ministry in those annual conferences. As with the jurisdictional solution, many conservatives would view the “local option” as fatally compromising the teachings of Scripture and therefore would not be able to remain in the church.

The “local option” might look like a way for the church to stay united with a “live and let live” approach, but it would result in escalated conflict and would probably precipitate the very separation it is designed to avoid.

Connectional Table Proposal. Two years ago, activists from Love Prevails, a pro-gay advocacy organization, took over the Connectional Table (CT) meeting through a demonstration. In response, the CT (the denominational equivalent of a church council) modified its agenda to facilitate a series of three dialogues on the church’s teaching regarding homosexuality. After just the first dialog, without any strong presentations in favor of the church’s current position, the CT voted to draft legislation to change the church’s position.

The CT proposal removes the prohibition on same-sex marriage and the ordination of practicing homosexuals. It also changes the definition of marriage to “two people,” from “a man and a woman.” Supporters of this proposal see it as a compromise – a “third way” – because it leaves intact the prohibition of using church funds to promote the acceptance of homosexuality, and it alludes to the fact that The United Methodist Church “historically has not condoned the practice of homosexuality.”

However, evangelicals consider the CT proposal a clear change in the church’s position, not a compromise. Enacting this plan would ultimately allow same-sex marriage and the ordination and appointment of practicing homosexuals anywhere in the church. Performing a same-sex marriage or being an ordained practicing homosexual would no longer be a chargeable offense. The church would officially be allowing and even supporting behavior that conservatives believe the Bible calls sin.

If the CT plan were to pass, it would no doubt cause many evangelicals to separate from the UM Church, although this separation would probably not be amicable. Many congregations would try to leave the denomination with their property, which is held in trust for the denomination. There would undoubtedly be lawsuits and court battles, similar to what has happened in The Episcopal Church and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Hundreds of conservative congregations have left those denominations, as well as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ. The Episcopal Church nationally has spent over $40 million to attempt to hold on to church properties (not counting the amount spent by the churches trying to leave the denomination).

Other mainline denominations experienced a doubling of their rate of decline in the wake of changing their position on marriage and sexuality. In 2014, the UM Church declined 1.6 percent in membership and 2.6 percent in attendance. Were those figures to double, we would be losing 225,000 members per year and 150,000 in attendance per year. Our church cannot withstand many years of those type of losses.

Covenantal Unity Plan. The Covenantal Unity Plan was originally provoked by ideas from two prominent seminary professors, Dr. Bill Arnold (Asbury Theological Seminary) and Dr. David Watson (United Theological Seminary). The premise of this plan is that unity can only be restored in the church by a return to covenantal accountability — a determination by all United Methodists to live within the boundaries established by General Conference.

Accordingly, the CUP proposes a mandatory minimum penalty of a one-year suspension for clergy guilty of performing a same-sex wedding, with loss of credentials for a second offense. CUP aims to close loopholes by requiring that any “just resolution” of a complaint must involve the person who filed the complaint and must include an apology and commitment not to repeat the offense. CUP also contains a process to strengthen accountability of bishops by making them accountable to a global committee of clergy and laity, rather than their fellow bishops. Finally, in recognition of the fact that covenantal unity cannot be coerced, the CUP contains provisions to allow congregations and clergy who cannot by reason of conscience live within the teachings of the church to withdraw with property and pension intact.

This plan has a realistic chance of passing General Conference. It has the benefit of maintaining the church’s current teachings on marriage and sexuality, while restoring a level of accountability that has been lacking over the past four years. The CUP would not solve all the conflicts in the church, but its passage would be a solid signal that the church is moving in a more conservative and evangelical direction.

Conclusion. These are the more prominent plans that have been proposed over the past 18 months in an effort to end the conflict that is damaging The United Methodist Church. Only God knows whether one or a combination of the above proposals will pass General Conference and actually resolve the conflict. If nothing is enacted, the conflict will continue to escalate in the U.S., and the church will continue to weaken and decline. For the sake of God’s Kingdom, we pray for wisdom and guidance for our General Conference delegates, as they negotiate these complex problems.

Thomas Lambrecht is a United Methodist clergyperson and vice president of Good News. Links to the various plans mentioned in this article will be available at www.Goodnewsmag.org.