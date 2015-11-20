U.S. membership decline continues

By

By Walter Fenton

According to the most recent data, The United Methodist Church has lost 116,063 members – the stark equivalent to losing a 318-member local church every day of the year.

The recently released statistics are from the denomination’s General Council on Finance and Administration (GCFA) The loss from 2013 to 2014 reflected a 1.6 percent drop in total U.S. membership. The percentage of decline has accelerated over 1.3 percent of decline in 2013.

Total United Methodist membership in the United States stands at 7.2 million. There are an additional 5.2 million United Methodists outside the United States, primarily in Africa.

Only four of the 56 U.S. annual conferences experienced growth in membership. Two missionary annual conferences, Alaska and Oklahoma Indian, led the way in membership gains. The North Carolina and Texas Annual Conferences also saw slight gains.

The greatest membership decline was in the Central Texas Annual Conference, where a loss of 12,908 members resulted in a nearly 8 percent drop. The Yellowstone, Pacific-Northwest, Wisconsin, and Detroit areas all lost more than 4 percent.

The Western Jurisdiction continued leading the decline in U.S. membership with a 2.6 percent drop for a loss of 8,780 members. Two annual conferences, North Georgia (361,834 members) and Virginia (327,706 members) outnumber the eight annual conferences in the Western Jurisdiction where total membership now stands at 322,939.

The drop in overall worship attendance went from a 2.1 percent decline in 2013 to 2.6 percent decline in 2014. Average worship attendance went from 2.9 million in 2013 to 2.8 in 2014. On any given Sunday in 2014 there were 75,671 less people attending worship in local UM churches.

Just two annual conferences – Dakotas and Northwest Texas – managed increases.

Annual conferences with the steepest losses (all more than 5 percent) were New York, Detroit, Central Texas, and East Ohio.

The North Central Jurisdiction saw the largest drop among the five jurisdictions with a 3.7 percent decline. The Western Jurisdiction followed closely behind, where the decline in worship attendance was 3.4 percent.

Annual conference statisticians submitted their 2014 reports shortly after the 2015 annual conference season. The GCFA reviewed and audited their figures during this fall and recently released its full report.

Earlier this year, economist Don House, a United Methodist layperson, delivered a sobering statistical report to a joint meeting of the GCFA board and the Connectional Table, the denomination’s top administrative body. According to House, the denomination must adopt and implement a credible turn around strategy in the next five to fifteen years. If it fails to do so he projects average worship attendance will drop by over 35 percent by 2030, and will fall to less than a million in 2050.

A variety of reasons are given for the declines in membership and worship attendance. Aging church members and local churches located in sparsely populated areas are often cited.

While not dismissing these factors, conservatives maintain the declines can also be attributed to a church that has drifted from its core theological teachings, a lack of evangelical zeal, and the loss of members who have grown tired of the decades long debate over homosexuality.

Some progressives counter that the church’s failure to liberalize its positions on the practice of homosexuality and same-sex marriage has repelled the youth and young adults necessary to replace aging members and worship attenders.

The GCFA is still collecting data for the central conferences in Africa, Europe and The Philippines. Should current trends continue, the majority of United Methodist members would live outside the U.S. by the end of 2016.

Walter Fenton is a United Methodist clergyperson and an analyst for Good News.