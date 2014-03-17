Adam Hamilton’s “buckets” and responses from David Watson, Bill Arnold, and Brent White

By

In a recent promotional blog entry for his upcoming book on understanding the Bible, the Rev. Adam Hamilton utilized the case dismissal of the Rev. Thomas Ogletree to make his points. Ogletree, a retired United Methodist minister in New York, had his case dismissed for performing a same-sex union for his son.

“The real issue for the church is not homosexuality, but the Bible,” Hamilton writes. “And the underlying issue regarding the Bible is what kind of book the Bible is and how God has spoken, and continues to speak through it. The answers to these questions determine how we read the handful of passages in the Bible that seem to speak to some form of same-sex sexual activity.”

Hamilton proposes in his soon-to-be-published book that there are three “buckets” into which scriptures fall:

1. Scriptures that express God’s heart, character and timeless will for human beings.

2. Scriptures that expressed God’s will in a particular time, but are no longer binding.

3. Scriptures that never fully expressed the heart, character or will of God.

“Most conservatives, moderates, and progressives that I know in the United Methodist Church seek to be biblical Christians,” Hamilton writes. “They read their Bibles, study the scriptures, and seek to live them. Where they disagree is whether the handful of scriptures that condemn same-sex sexual activity belong to bucket one, two, or three. Do these passages describe God’s heart and timeless will, or might they have been addressing specific forms of same-sex activity in ancient Israel and in the first century Greco-Roman world, or perhaps they may not have captured God’s heart and character at all?”

Not everyone shares Hamilton’s enthusiasm for using the bucket list for biblical interpretation.

“Why is this a bad idea?” Dr. Bill T. Arnold asks. “For several reasons, beginning with the fact that Adam’s categories – the ‘buckets’ – are extraneously imposed upon the canon of Scripture. The Bible’s self-claims rule it out of order (beginning with 2 Timothy 3:16-17). This is a foreign concept, imposed upon the flow of the canon and the whole tenor of Scripture.” Arnold is the Professor of Old Testament Interpretation at Asbury Theological Seminary and the author of Seeing Black and White in a Gray World: The Need for Theological Reasoning in the Church’s Debate over Sexuality (Seedbed).

“Beyond this simple reminder that ‘all scripture is inspired by God,’ we need also to remind ourselves that we United Methodists view the Bible ‘as sacred canon for Christian people,’ specifically the ‘thirty-nine books of the Old Testament and the twenty-seven books of the New Testament’ (2012 Book of Discipline, ¶105, page 82),” Arnold writes. “When we join a local UM congregation, we proclaim that we ‘receive and profess the Christian faith as contained in the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments.’ At ordination, we proclaim publicly that we are persuaded the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments contain all things necessary for salvation through faith in Jesus, and that those Scriptures ‘are the unique and authoritative standard for the church’s faith and life.’”

In his analysis of Hamilton’s theory, Dr. David Watson believes that most Christians utilize the bucket method even though it is misguided. “I believe God can teach us through any passage of scripture,” he writes. Watson is academic dean at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. “We don’t have to regard a scriptural passage as prescriptive or normative in order for God to teach us. God might in fact teach us through the passages of scripture that we find most difficult. God might teach us through passages that make us mad, sad, or confused. The Holy Spirit is a teacher who will consistently surprise and stretch us in our walk of faith.”

Watson points to a response when approaching hard-to-comprehend Bible verses. “Rather than setting out the three buckets and sorting scriptural passages into one of the three, perhaps we should simply ask this question: Given what I know to be true about God, how can this passage of scripture inform my understanding of God and the Christian life? Yes, this question presupposes that we know something about God before we begin to read the Bible, but Christians should be catechized before they launch into Bible study,” he writes.

“I don’t blame anyone, in this day and age, for feeling like the Bible is wrong to condemn homosexual behavior,” the Rev. Brent White admits. “Opposition to homosexual behavior is as countercultural as it gets! But feelings aren’t an argument.”

White is the pastor of Hampton United Methodist Church in Hampton, Georgia, and uses his own blog to engage Hamilton’s logic in biblical interpretation. “If you’re going to adopt Hamilton’s interpretive strategy — not to mention to loudly trumpet your commitment to being a ‘biblical Christian’ — you better have principled biblical reasons for deciding which scriptures belong in these different buckets,” White writes.

