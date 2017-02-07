Two Large UM Churches Vote to Leave Denomination

By Walter Fenton-
Two large local United Methodist churches in the Mississippi Annual Conference have taken congregation wide votes to leave the denomination. Ninety six percent of the parishioners at Getwell Road UM Church in Southaven and 99 percent at The Orchard UM Church in Tupelo supported separation on Sunday, February 5.
The senior pastors at both churches explained that their congregations are now in a process of discernment with the annual conference regarding their departures. Getwell Road UM Church, a vibrant and growing suburban congregation in the greater Memphis, Tennessee, area, averages over 800 people in worship. And The Orchard is the 15th largest United Methodist church in the U. S. in terms of worship attendance. On average, over 2,700 people attend its weekend services.
“We want our departure to be as peaceful and God honoring as possible,” said the Rev. Bryan Collier of The Orchard. “We will be in conversation with Bishop James Swanson about the details and timing of this process. We want to act honorably and peacefully.”
Bishop Swanson, the resident bishop of the Mississippi Episcopal Area released a statement on Monday afternoon informing the conference of the news. He reported that he and two district superintendents are engaging in a discernment process with the pastors and their congregations.
“Our staff and lay leadership have had conversations about this move for some time; it’s not something we rushed into,” said the Rev. Bill Beavers of Getwell Road UM Church. “This past October we invited the whole congregation to engage in conversation and prayer over the possibility. Several serious months of discernment preceded our congregational vote.”
Both pastors cited their congregations’ frustration with the denomination’s long and acrimonious debate over the church’s sexual ethics and teachings on marriage. Going forward, they said their congregations want to focus on kingdom matters so they are removing themselves from unproductive battles that distract them from their larger missions.
Collier cited the Judicial Council’s (essentially the denomination’s “Supreme Court”) impending decision regarding the validity of the Western Jurisdiction’s July election of the Rev. Karen Oliveto as the denomination’s first openly gay bishop. This April the Council is expected to answer several questions of law pertaining to her election.
“Either way, the Council’s decision is just going to prolong a bitter and divisive debate,” Collier said. “We don’t want to be part of the argument anymore.
We have more important things we need to do in the Tupelo community and well beyond it.”
Neither pastor nor Bishop Swanson offered a hard timeline regarding the discernment process they have agreed to enter into. Swanson asked for prayers for all concerned.
“I want to do my best to take care of and do right by Getwell Road,” said Beavers. “Our entire leadership team wants to be proactive, rather than reactive. We will continue to be in prayer and in a time of discernment as we work with Bishop Swanson.”
Other sources have reported that additional local UM churches in the Mississippi Annual Conference are contemplating similar actions in March or late April after the Judicial Council answers the questions of law pertaining to Bishop Oliveto.
Walter Fenton is a United Methodist clergy person and an analyst for Good News.
Comments
Wish there were a better way. Why can’t we keep our Church and send those who do not wish to follow our Book of Discipline packing?
I can’t help but think of the African delegates and all they sacrificed to come to General Conference 2016 only to have the vote disrupted. To allow the name of UMC to be associated with and used as an international pathway for something quite other than Christ’s church is unthinkable. I think it is a fight worth fighting.
I’m pleased with this. Let the conservative churches leave the Conference, start their own conference, write a new MORE conservative Book of Discipline, and starve the main Conference of badly needed funding and let them fend for themselves.
I think (sad to say) it is all about money, many do not agree with the way most Bishops and many Superintendantshave disregarded the Bible and Book of Discipline, but both sides are hypocrites…..some things are sin and other actions are not sin??//….People staying because they are afraid they will loose their pensions, etc. etc…..So they encourage their congregations just to hold on…..AND NOTHING HAPPENS!!!….yet many Methodists voted for Trump because he is a “Christian”…If that is so then I want nothing to do with being that kind of Christian!!!!1…ALL HAVE GONE ASTRAY AND GONE EACH THEIR OWN WAY”
My heart greaves for these two congregations and our fellowship as a whole. No side will win if we separate ourselves from each other. Methodists have been known for welcoming all people without standing in judgement of them. We understand that judgment is the lords.
To hold our money or to leave the UMC completely is separation that will only lead to pain and loss.
Can we not all worship in love and celebrate Gods Goodness for all His people?
I will not separate those who come lovingly confessing our Lord Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
That would be the real sin our church’s will be guilty of.
God Bless the pastors and all the members..May our Lord be all things..