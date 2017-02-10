Reclaiming Our Focus

By

In this short video, the Rev. Rob Renfroe, president of Good News and pastor of discipleship at The Woodlands UM Church (The Woodlands, Texas), talks about the imperative of being the church even in the midst of discord and distractions. He identifies sharing the Gospel, making disciples, and being mission oriented as three key markers of a healthy and vibrant local church. We encourage you to watch the video, share it with your leadership and even your congregation, and then reclaim your focus for the ministry and mission of your church