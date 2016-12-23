What Mary Teaches Us About God

By

Google+ Email Share Print

In Part 2 of a 2 part series on Mary, mother of Jesus, the Rev. Rob Renfroe shows us about her relationship with God.

“So one, its critically important that we come to a good understanding of who God is, but it can be terribly difficult and confusing doing so. So where should we go? Where should we look to come up with a full and accurate picture of who God is? Christians have always said that we should go to the Holy Scriptures where God has revealed Himself to His people. And I don’t believe there’s a better place to go in all of Scripture to get a clear and concise picture of God, than to this hymn of praise that Mary sang, when she was told that she was to bring God’s son into the world.” Rev. Rob Renfroe, President of Good News, says during his advent sermon.