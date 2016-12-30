Make a Year-End Gift to Good News

By

There is still time to make a 2016 gift to Good News. Please remember:

1. All gifts mailed to Good News that are postmarked on or before December 31, 2016 are considered charitable gifts for the 2016 tax year.

2. Any credit or debit card transaction completed online before January 1, 2017 is considered a charitable gift for the 2016 tax year. Make an online gift to Good News today by clicking HERE.

3. If you call the Good News office (1-800-487-7784) on Friday, December 30, 2016 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Central Time, we will process a credit or debit card gift before the close of the business day.

Faithful clergy, laity, and local churches in every annual conference support Good News. Gifts to Good News support the publication of our widely respected magazine, our website, our work with clergy and laity in annual conference renewal groups, and our strong witness at General Conference where we champion conservative-evangelical, orthodox, Wesleyan Christianity.

Your gifts to Good News enable us to inform, inspire and bring hope to those who long for a faithful church. Individuals making gifts of $25 or more will receive the next 12 issues of Good News magazine. Join us today!

The Good News staff and board of directors warmly and sincerely thank all of its friends for their faithful and generous financial support in 2016!