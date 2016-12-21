Listen to a Poignant Message on Mary by Good News President Rob Renfroe

By

In Part 1 of a 2 part series on Mary, the mother of Jesus, the Rev. Rob Renfroe explains how she can be an example to us all.

“It’s one of the best known stories in all the Bible. An angel appears to a young, Jewish maid, in a little town called Nazareth. And Gabriel announces to Mary that she will be with child and give birth to a son. She is to give him the name Jesus and He will become great and He will be called the Son of the Most High.” Rev. Rob Renfroe, President of Good News, gives a advent sermon talking about Mary giving birth to Jesus.

“Now having said that at the same time as I’ve thought about it, I’ve thought, that in some ways what Mary is called to do, is not all that different from what God calls every one of us to do. I mean her task simply stated was what? To receive Christ so she could bring Christ into the world. And it seems to me that what Mary was to do physically each of us who knows Christ, we are to do spiritually, we are to receive Christ. So we can bring Him into the world for others.”