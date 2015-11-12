Remembering Dr. J. Ellsworth Kalas

By

Good News joins with United Methodists all over the globe in mourning the passing of Dr. J. Ellsworth Kalas, former president of Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was 92 years old.

“Ellsworth Kalas was a great leader among United Methodists. He was one of the most gifted and effective preachers I have known,” Dr. James V. Heidinger II, president emeritus of Good News, said. “Ellsworth was a gracious, Christ-like giant of a man. His kind spirit made his Christian experience winsome and contagious. I thank God for this dear friend and for the great ministry he has had within United Methodism and beyond. I consider him one of the great Christian leaders of our day.”

A pastor, teacher, and associate in evangelism with the World Methodist Council, Kalas went to Asbury in 1993 with the opening of the Beeson Preaching and Leadership program. He served as mentor to the Beeson pastors and as their preaching professor until joining the Seminary preaching faculty in 2000.

Kalas has received honorary doctorates from four colleges and universities. More than 35 of his books have been published, as well as 13 adult studies. He authored Christian Believer, an intensive study of Christian doctrine produced for interdenominational use. His study The Grand Sweep is now available for iPhone. Kalas is survived by his wife, Janet, four children, and nine grandchildren.

“A true giant of the faith has passed into the presence of the Lord!” Asbury Seminary President Timothy Tennent remarked. “He faithfully taught thousands of our students to preach, and he shepherded Asbury through a difficult season in its history. Only eternity will tell the full story of his faithfulness. He regularly reminded me of his prayers for me and his love for the ministry of Asbury. On behalf of the entire Asbury Seminary community and over 10,000 alumni, he will be greatly missed.”

Elsworth was also a friend of the renewal efforts within United Methodism. He was one of seven prominent United Methodist pastors to sign a letter of invitation that led 48 leading UM clergy to gather in Houston in December of 1987. The result of the meeting was the issuing of a statement that became known as the Houston Declaration, cautioning the United Methodist Church against any move away from traditional doctrine.

–Good News